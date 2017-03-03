Scholarship honoring Arnold, Winnie Palmer to aid Greater Latrobe Senior High grads

Five seniors at Greater Latrobe Senior High will get help with tuition at St. Vincent College through a new scholarship program honoring the late Arnold and Winifred Palmer.

Brother Norman Hipps, president of St. Vincent, this week announced the Arnold D. and Winifred W. Palmer Scholars Program, which annually will provide five top Greater Latrobe seniors each with a $12,000 scholarship to attend St. Vincent. Established through support from the Arnold D. and Winifred W. Palmer Foundation and the Palmer family, an endowed scholarship fund will provide each recipient an annual $3,000 grant over four years.

Scholars are selected based on “exemplary academic and leadership skills” and will be encouraged to follow in the Palmers' footsteps “to advance their chosen field of study and enrich their communities,” according to a news release.

Initial scholarship recipients are: Levi Baum of Pleasant Unity, a band member who plans to major in history and pursue a teaching certificate; Jacob Etling of Unity, a volunteer at the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy who will major in computer science; Antonio Nobile, a National Honor Society member who plans to study business administration and play baseball; Isabelle Orange of Unity, who participates in choir and dance and plans to play soccer and major in biology; Mary Elizabeth Person of Latrobe, a choir member who volunteers in support of multiple causes and will major in biology and pre-veterinary studies.

“Arnold and Winnie were neighbors and good friends of St. Vincent for many years,” Hipps said in the release. “They did a lot to enhance the quality of life for people of our area. Through this scholarship program, their legacy will continue.”

Amy Palmer added that her parents “would be very pleased with this program assisting scholars from the high school that started my father on the way to the great life he lived.”

Winnie Palmer served as a director at Latrobe's Adams Memorial Library. As a member of St. Vincent's board of directors, she was instrumental in protecting the land surrounding the college from commercial development.

After her death in 1999, golf legend Arnold Palmer — a Latrobe native and Westmoreland County Airport Authority member — created the 50-acre Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at St. Vincent to foster environmental stewardship through eduction, recreation and conservation.