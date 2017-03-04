PennDOT seeks volunteers for litter cleanup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT is searching for more volunteers to pick up litter along state highways.

“We'd like to see more participation,” said Gretchen Wood, a spokeswoman for District 12 — which includes Fayette, Washington, Greene and Westmoreland counties.

Out of 3,627 miles of state-owned roadways in the district, 786 miles — or 22 percent — have been adopted since the program started in April 1990.

But not all roads are adoptable, Wood said.

“It may look as though we have a lot of the area available for adopting, but some of those roads are not adoptable because it's too dangerous of an area,” she said.

When interest is expressed in roadway adoption, PennDOT conducts a traffic study to determine if the section is safe enough to have volunteers pick up litter.

Sections deemed unsafe are eligible for the Sponsor-A-Highway program through the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation, a company that employs crews to perform roadside maintenance. In addition to the work, the company provides a billboard indicating sponsorship.

Currently, 404 groups in District 12 adopt sections of state-owned roadways. The area and size of a highway adoption varies from interchange areas, traffic islands and two-mile sections of roadway.

Adoptions last two years and include at least two cleanup events annually during the 92 days set aside to pick up litter along state roads.

To participate, volunteers must be at least 8, with parental permission, and there must be one adult per eight minors within a group. PennDOT provides safety vests, trash bags, work gloves, “Litter Crew Ahead” signs and other equipment.

The agency has never had a problem with adoption groups not following through with the work, District 12 Community Relations Coordinator Valerie Petersen said.

“Some do it faster than the (two-year) timeframe,” Petersen said, adding that pride in the community drives participation.

“We hope that people don't throw litter out of their cars. It looks bad. That's why we try to get a lot of people to help us, and some people even just go along the road with a bag,” she said, adding that a lack of volunteers poses a challenge for state-employed maintenance crews.

In 2014, maintenance crews in the district spent $573,837 picking up litter. That figure jumped to $792,557 in 2015 and leveled off in 2016 at $572,029.

“So the money we're using to pick up litter, we could be using that to fix roads,” Petersen said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.