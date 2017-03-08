Verizon cell tower could go up on property of North Huntingdon zoning official

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Huntingdon supervisors on Thursday could approve plans for a proposed cell tower on property owned by a township zoning commissioner, after his zoning colleagues voted this week to allow the project.

The 195-foot-tall tower for Verizon Wireless is intended to improve spotty cellphone coverage and would go up on part of a Guffey Road property that Verizon would lease from Thomas Kerber, a planning commission member.

The township has financial details of the lease but not the amount to be paid Kerber, said Andrew Blenko, North Huntingdon's planning director.

The Tribune-Review has not reached Kerber to discuss the contract. The commission voted unanimously on Monday to approve the site plan for the cell tower. Kerber abstained.

No public opposition was voiced at the meeting or when the zoning hearing board in December approved a variance for the cell tower to be built in a residential area, Blenko said.

That wasn't the case last month in Hempfield, when about 50 people turned out for a zoning hearing over a controversial cell tower Verizon wants to built on a township supervisor's property in the Fort Allen section.

The zoning board voted to table the issue until March 14 in order to get results of an independent review to determine whether Verizon needs the tower to fill a gap in its cell coverage, as the company has stated.

The proposed 199-foot-tall tower is proposed on 44 acres owned by township Supervisor John Silvis off Baltzer Meyer Road but would be less than the two miles Hempfield requires new cell towers be from an existing tower.

Hempfield's zoning board rejected a similar request for an exception in 2014 on a different property. Silvis joined neighbors in opposing that request.

He has declined repeated requests to disclose how much Verizon would pay to use his property.

In North Huntingdon, crews would erect it on a 100-foot-square pad near the intersection of Halflinger and Thoroughbred drives. The site is at least 200 feet from the property line, as required, and would be accessed by an existing roadway, said Pittsburgh attorney Joseph Perotti, who represents the wireless company.

The tower will have space available for three other wireless phone providers, Perotti said.

Horvath Communications, a tower ownership and development company based in South Bend, Ind., is constructing the tower and is a co-applicant on the project.

Virginia Stump of the planning commission questioned why the tower is being located at a site relatively close to about a dozen homes.

Moving to higher elevation on Kerber's 65-acre, former dairy farm would reduce coverage and position the tower farther from the access road and electrical service, said George Francis, who handles site acquisition for Verizon.

Company representatives said this was the best place to fill in the coverage gap.

The site is close to the area where cellphone coverage is inadequate, Blenko said. At the meeting, Kerber said it isn't unusual for cellphone calls to be dropped in that area.

Verizon has five or six cell towers in the township. Most are situated along the Route 30 corridor, Blenko said.

“Cellphone towers are a little like landfills,” he said. “Nobody wants them, but everybody needs them.”

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.