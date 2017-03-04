East Allegheny, Greensburg Central Catholic students battle in Science Bowl
Updated 2 hours ago
Students from East Allegheny Junior-Senior High School and Greensburg Central Catholic Junior High School competed in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Regional Science Bowl on Saturday.
Though teams from both schools did not perform well enough to move past the divisional round matches, coaches said the seventh- and eighth-grade students worked hard in preparation and did a good job competing against teams from much larger districts.
Teams from North Allegheny School District's Ingomar, Carson and Marshall middle schools and the private Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood won their divisions during the quiz-style competition, held at Community College of Allegheny County's South Campus in West Mifflin.
The division winners move on to the regional contest's next round, with the final winner earning a trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Science Bowl in late April.
At the high school level, East Allegheny students competed in the regional Science Bowl in late February.