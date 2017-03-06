Demonstrators in Greensburg demand face-to-face meeting with Congressman Tim Murphy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than a dozen people took part in a “Mondays with Murphy” protest in Greensburg to demand in-person town hall meetings with Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy.

“We're unhappy,” said Bill Walter of North Huntingdon Township. “I want him to face us.”

Walter and his wife Cheryl were among 18 people who vented their frustration for just over a half-hour outside Murphy's district office in Greensburg.

“I used to think he was a nice man — I never voted for him — but now I'm not sure,” Bill Walter said.

He said he respected Murphy because of his mental health initiatives. No one in the group said they had supported Murphy in the past.

Murphy's Deputy Chief of Staff Lou Lazzaro received a few letters from the group and listened to their protests. He said he couldn't comment on the group's demands. Murphy was in Washington, D.C., on Monday, press aide Carly Atchison said.

“Congressman Murphy thanks the veterans, seniors and all those in need of constituent services for their patience while these ongoing disruptions at his district offices continue,” Atchison said in an emailed statement.

It was the second time the group has met at Murphy's Greensburg office, and they plan to continue meeting there every Monday at noon except holidays. The protest is an offshoot of other protests that have occurred at Murphy's office in Mt. Lebanon. About 70 people protested there Monday, according to the group's social media account.

A similar protest dubbed “Tuesdays with Toomey” have happened across the state, demanding U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh County, meet face-to-face with constituents at town hall meetings.

Murphy has held office since 2003. He ran unopposed in 2014 and 2016, collecting more than 293,000 votes this past November. He represents the 18th District, which includes parts of Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties.

In Greensburg, group members said they want to meet with Murphy so they can express their concerns about President Donald Trump, particularly his campaign calls to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency and reduce funding for the federal Department of Education. They also want Murphy to support an independent investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“It's not for us to yell at him but for us to understand him,” said Pamela Naples of Greensburg, who said she's never in her life held up a political sign to protest. She held a homemade sign that read “country or party?” Many in the group were not active in politics until the 2016 election.

“We're not a band of crazy radical activists,” said Janet Golia of Manor. A few of the women in attendance said they were small business owners and exchanged business cards with Murphy's aide.

The Walters are now active in local Democratic politics in North Huntingdon Township.

“We are awake now,” said Cheryl Walter, who helped organize busloads of people for a post-Election Day march in Washington, D.C.

“We don't want to lose this enthusiasm,” said Bill Walter.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.