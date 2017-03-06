Fort Ligonier Days feels $20K lease squeeze from borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The future of Fort Ligonier Days, one of western Pennsylvania's most popular festivals, is jeopardized by the town council's demand for a $20,000 annual lease payment for use of borough property, according to organizers.

The three-day festival, run by volunteers for a nonprofit corporation, Fort Ligonier Days Inc., draws more than 100,000 people to the Ligonier Valley every fall to commemorate the Battle of Fort Ligonier, a key engagement of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758.

Since the first festival in 1960, the organization has paid the borough for all costs incurred when more than 200 food and craft vendors set up, dozens of bands and community groups parade down Main Street, and entertainers take to outdoor stages.

“What makes this new fee really unbelievable is we already pay the borough for everything they do in conjunction with the festival,” said William Stablein, a committee volunteer for more than 40 years. “Police protection, waste pickup, port-a-pots, bus transportation, cleaning up or repairing anything during the three days — we pay for so it doesn't fall on borough taxpayers.

“We've paid the borough police department for manpower. We pay the borough maintenance crews for whatever they do on the tear-up afterward. ... Whatever the borough has charged us, we've always agreed to pay it,” Stablein said.

The committee has begun exploring dissolving the nonprofit that runs the festival because council hasn't been willing to compromise since notifying them of the fee in January, Stablein and two other members said.

“We just about fell off our chairs when they originally asked us for $47,000,” said member Jack McDowell. “Now, they want us to pay $20,000 but that's only for 2016. ... They want to negotiate another fee for 2017 and a fee every year after that. ... We just can't afford it.

“We don't want to run this festival into the ground,” he said.

Councilman Chick Cicconi, who committee members said has been involved in the talks, said Monday that “nothing has been worked out yet” and declined further comment.

Council President Jim McDonnell said he had no comment.

Committee members plan to attend council's meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in town hall in another attempt to resolve the issue.

They say the festival drives business into downtown shops and is a major fundraiser for local youth groups, churches and fire departments that sell food.

Mary Lou Martin, owner of Martin's Specialty Shop on Ligonier's Diamond, said the festival is the shop's busiest time of the year.

“Oh, my gosh. It enables me to pay my bills over the winter,” Martin said.

Bob McDowell, fire chief in the Ligonier Township community of Darlington, said the volunteer department has been dishing out roast beef sandwiches and hand-cut fries at the festival for more than 35 years.

“Truly, it's one of our biggest fundraisers, and I do not know what we'd do without it. There's us, the Waterford Fire Department, Fairfield Township Boys Club, Chestnut Ridge Lions. ... We have all benefitted over the years from Fort Ligonier Days, and I do not know how'd we would replace it,” McDowell said.

After paying security, cleanup and waste disposal costs, the festival group donates to charities. Last year, the nonprofit gave $41,000 to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce for their work on the festival and another $15,000 to other area nonprofits, McDowell said.

“It's really helped the entire area and so many charitable organizations for so many years and promoted Ligonier for so long. ... It's really a shame,” Stablein said.

Member Vic Smith said the committee already has sent notices to vendors registered for the festival on Oct. 13, 14 and 15 that an additional $25 “borough usage” fee likely will be tacked onto the $500-per-space cost to help cover the lease payment to the borough. The response has not been favorable, he said.

“We've been told that we're pricing ourselves right out of the festival business. They would be the highest such rates in the region,” Smith said.

The festival budget took a blow in the past two years when insurance costs for the event jumped from $500 to $15,000, according to planners. And annual bus transportation fees went up about $5,000 because of special event license fees the bus company now requires for the routes.

“We even pay every participant in the parade for their travel costs. Last year, the cost of the parade was more than $40,000,” McDowell said.

Costs in the $336,000 budget in 2016 exceeded receipts by about $22,000, he said. Fortunately, he said, the organization has carried a reserve fund of about $200,000 to deal with emergency costs.

“Right now, we're really going to be cutting it close with our (pre-event) preparation, and there is still not an agreement in place,” Smith said.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review.