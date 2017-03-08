Asbestos, cost key issues at Jeannette site where fire destroyed building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette taxpayers could learn Wednesday how much it will cost to demolish a fire-damaged downtown property that city officials said likely is contaminated with asbestos.

Council is expected to authorize the city engineer to seek bids for remediation and demolition of the vacant, three-story building on Clay Avenue.

“The bid specifications will likely include asbestos removal,” said City Manager Michael Nestico

The emergency demolition already has cost $90,000, he said. That includes $13,500 in landfill fees and engineering and fire department expenses.

The city this year acquired the lot at the corner of Clay and Fifth Street out of the county's repository for delinquent taxes. The building once housed a duckpin bowling alley and dollar store. It was the site of a massive fire on April 23 that left the basement filled with bricks and other material.

“Everything should be taken out. It's probably all asbestos contaminated,” said engineer Ed Antonacci.

Asbestos is commonly found in older buildings, including the former Monsour Medical Center on Route 30, where contaminated items were removed and disposed of before its demolition last year.

Breathing in asbestos fibers over long periods of time increases the risk for diseases like lung cancer and mesothelioma.

City officials this week said there are no health risks or environmental concerns with the Clay Avenue property because it is surrounded by a fence.

“Not unless it's disturbed,” said Rich Ault, city foreman. “If you start stirring around in there, then yeah.”

Removing contaminated material from the remaining basement pit would involve spraying debris with water, placing it in sealed trash receptacles and hauling it away, Antonacci said. The pit then would have to be filled with some material, depending on the type of project planned for the lot, he said.

Officials are looking to possibly create a park with an amphitheater on the empty lot and one occupied by a neighboring three-story building, which was damaged in the fire. The property owner donated the structure to the city this year along with $7,000 in insurance proceeds. City officials haven't examined the building yet, but it could be torn down, Nestico said.

“It seems very likely ... that building would be demolished and (become) part of a large corner project,” he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.