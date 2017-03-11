Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg City Council to vote on adding police officers
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Greensburg City Council will vote Monday on whether to hire two new police officers, bringing the department to full strength for the first time in years.

The department has recommended hiring Kenneth Burke and Frank Tempo, who have completed the necessary testing and background checks. If approved, both will be sworn in at Monday's council meeting.

Burke is a sergeant with the Ligonier Borough Police Department, and Tempo is a patrolman with the Latrobe Police Department. Both would join the Greensburg department as patrolmen.

The contract between the police union and city mandates a staff of 27 officers. However, a 2011 agreement left one vacancy unfilled to save money.

That agreement expired at the end of 2015, just as many officers started retiring from the force.

The department has hired several new officers over the past few years but hasn't been able to keep pace with retirements until now, Chief Chad Zucco said.

“This will put us up to 27. We'll finally get a full complement,” Zucco said of Burke and Tempo.

If the new hires are approved, there's one more step the department must take, Zucco said.

There is one lieutenant and five sergeants on the force. There are supposed to be three of each. The department will hold tests later this year to choose two sergeants to promote to lieutenants.

Many of the department's leaders retired recently, and there weren't enough officers eligible to become lieutenants. The department promoted a few additional sergeants over the past year with the intention of rapidly promoting two of them.

All five sergeants will be eligible to take the test, which will be held in July or December, Zucco said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.