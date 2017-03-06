Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

House committee focuses on education spending during budget hearings
Jamie Martines | Monday, March 6, 2017, 1:48 p.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — A top priority of Gov. Tom Wolf is making sure students are college- and career-ready by the time they finish high school, state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said Monday as he and other department officials appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to clarify details of the governor's proposed 2017-18 budget.

The education department is looking for ways to help educators at all levels engage with the business community and ensure that students leave high school with skills needed to match the demands of the job market, Rivera said, noting that many STEM careers — those in fields related to science, technology, engineering and math — require a college degree and industry-recognized credentials.

“At the end of the day, we're responsible for what happens with our kids,” Rivera said in response to a question from Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia, about how changes to federal education policies could impact the state.

Discussion in the morning session focused on funding for higher education, libraries and career and technical education programs.

In addition to ensuring that the state's youth are prepared to join the workforce, Democrat Rep. Ed Gainey of Pittsburgh's Hill District expressed a need to re-engage 1.4 million people in the state who started but did not finish college.

Several lawmakers expressed concern about how the education department could make college more affordable for students attending state-owned and state-related schools, even as costs continue to increase.

The governor's proposed $32.3 billion budget for next year includes nearly $9 million more for the 12 state-owned universities, which include California and Slippery Rock.

Community colleges and state-related universities, such as University of Pittsburgh and Penn State, would see no funding increases.

Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, pointed out that public colleges and universities are increasingly under pressure to attract a shrinking pool of high school graduates.

“They're competing for the same students, and they're both suffering,” Dunbar said.

He hoped that the education department will look for ways to mediate this competition.

While Wolf's proposed budget does not include increased spending for the state's career and technical education, Rivera assured lawmakers that his department will continue to look for ways to support these programs.

Hearings will continue Monday afternoon, with topics shifting to focus on proposed funding increases for early and basic education, plans for charter schools and discussions about proposed cuts to transportation subsidies.

Wolf's proposal calls for increasing state basic education funding by $100 million, to roughly $6 billion. Special education funding would go up by $25 million and early education by $75 million.

The governor also wants to slash state funding for student transportation by $50 million, saying the funding formula is outdated.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or at jmartines@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.