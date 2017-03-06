House committee focuses on education spending during budget hearings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG — A top priority of Gov. Tom Wolf is making sure students are college- and career-ready by the time they finish high school, state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said Monday as he and other department officials appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to clarify details of the governor's proposed 2017-18 budget.

The education department is looking for ways to help educators at all levels engage with the business community and ensure that students leave high school with skills needed to match the demands of the job market, Rivera said, noting that many STEM careers — those in fields related to science, technology, engineering and math — require a college degree and industry-recognized credentials.

“At the end of the day, we're responsible for what happens with our kids,” Rivera said in response to a question from Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia, about how changes to federal education policies could impact the state.

Discussion in the morning session focused on funding for higher education, libraries and career and technical education programs.

In addition to ensuring that the state's youth are prepared to join the workforce, Democrat Rep. Ed Gainey of Pittsburgh's Hill District expressed a need to re-engage 1.4 million people in the state who started but did not finish college.

Several lawmakers expressed concern about how the education department could make college more affordable for students attending state-owned and state-related schools, even as costs continue to increase.

The governor's proposed $32.3 billion budget for next year includes nearly $9 million more for the 12 state-owned universities, which include California and Slippery Rock.

Community colleges and state-related universities, such as University of Pittsburgh and Penn State, would see no funding increases.

Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, pointed out that public colleges and universities are increasingly under pressure to attract a shrinking pool of high school graduates.

“They're competing for the same students, and they're both suffering,” Dunbar said.

He hoped that the education department will look for ways to mediate this competition.

While Wolf's proposed budget does not include increased spending for the state's career and technical education, Rivera assured lawmakers that his department will continue to look for ways to support these programs.

Hearings will continue Monday afternoon, with topics shifting to focus on proposed funding increases for early and basic education, plans for charter schools and discussions about proposed cuts to transportation subsidies.

Wolf's proposal calls for increasing state basic education funding by $100 million, to roughly $6 billion. Special education funding would go up by $25 million and early education by $75 million.

The governor also wants to slash state funding for student transportation by $50 million, saying the funding formula is outdated.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or at jmartines@tribweb.com.