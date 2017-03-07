Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette resident pleads guilty to shooting armed man 8 times, killing him
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 1:12 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

A Jeannette man pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge of third-degree murder for fatally shooting an armed man in September in a Jeannette apartment.

Prosecutors initially claimed Jamere Ramone Glanton, 19, intentionally shot and killed Lamone Rashaad McCoy, 20, of Pittsburgh on Sept. 14 during a confrontation where both men had guns. It ended with eight shots striking the victim.

The plea bargain deal was approved Monday by Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani as jury selection in the murder trial was set to begin.

Feliciani ordered Glanton to serve 8 12 to 18 years in prison. A first-degree murder conviction would result in a mandatory life prison sentence.

“The defendant had an argument for self-defense,” said Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro. “The evidence showed the victim was in possession of an assault rifle at the time he was shot.”

Although the defense previously argued Glanton shot McCoy in self-defense, Ciaramitaro said the prosecution's theory of the case did not support that finding. Evidence showed McCoy was shot eight times, including five wounds to his face and head.

“This is an appropriate resolution of the matter,” Ciaramitaro said of Glanton's guilty plea to third-degree murder.

During Glanton's preliminary hearing last year, witnesses testified McCoy started waving the gun at the South Seventh Street apartment, claiming he had been robbed of $4,000 worth of heroin.

Ciaramitaro said the prosecution wasn't able to substantiate that drugs led to the murder, only that McCoy contended that money and a cellphone were stolen from him.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

