Ligonier: Auto parts van hits base of Diamond's bandstand

An auto parts van hit the base of the Ligonier Diamond bandstand Monday afternoon, but there was no reports of injuries, Ligonier police said.

The NAPA auto parts van went over a curb on the East Main Street side of the Diamond and knocked over a flower planter at about 2:48 p.m., police said. Video from a camera at the Diamond caught the van jumping the curb and heading down the sidewalk toward the bandstand.

A police spokesman said he was not certain where the auto parts van was from, but a spokesman for Ligonier Auto Parts, a NAPA franchise, said it was not theirs. The driver's identity was not released.

Chief John Berger could not be reached for comment.

Ligonier police said it was fortunate that the accident did not occur later in the afternoon, when school buses are traveling around the Diamond and youngsters are walking in the area.