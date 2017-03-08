PennDOT plans $3.25M Route 136 upgrades, $10M in other Westmoreland resurfacing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

A heavily traveled section of Route 136 in Hempfield will receive fresh pavement, upgraded traffic signals and other improvements as part of work PennDOT plans this year in Westmoreland County.

According to PennDOT, the project will include a small portion of West Newton Road in Greensburg, beginning at South Hamilton Avenue, and will extend west into Hempfield, ending just shy of the intersection with Baltzer Meyer Pike and Walton Tea Room Road.

With an estimated cost of $3.25 million, the work is expected to last about four months and will include milling, resurfacing and upgrades to drainage, guide rails, signs, pavement markings and handicapped-access curb ramps.

Resurfacing is slated for the ramps connecting Route 136 to Route 30.

PennDOT expects work to begin this summer.

Hempfield Supervisors Chairman R. Douglas Weimer said the pavement will be a welcome improvement on a road that encounters heavy truck traffic traveling to and from local businesses and using Route 136 to connect to the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass.

“That will be beneficial to that area,” Weimer said. “Our business park has heavy truck traffic coming out” at Woodward Drive. He said a nearby gas station generates additional traffic.

According to PennDOT, an average of 6,275 vehicles travel that two-mile segment of Route 136 each day, including about 375 trucks.

“It definitely needs work,” Hempfield Vice Chairman John Silvis said of Route 136. “Route 30 is super-congested now, so people use 136 as an alternate route, and it's heavily traveled. In the afternoon, at 2 or 3 o'clock, it's just bumper-to-bumper almost from Baltzer Meyer Pike to Willow Crossing Road.”

Weimer expressed hope that upgraded signals, with new controls and light fixtures, will help ease traffic backups at peak hours.

PennDOT plans to replace the signal at South Hamilton Avenue and upgrade signals at Woodward Drive, Willow Crossing Road and Baltzer Meyer Pike.

PennDOT also expects to spend about $10 million resurfacing other roads in the county this year. Areas targeted for improvements could change through the bidding process, which has yet to occur.

Tentatively designated for resurfacing work are sections of: Route 819, from South Greensburg to Mt. Pleasant Township, and in Scottdale; Arona Road, in Hempfield and New Stanton; Route 981, from Smithton to Mendon Road in Centerville; Edna Road, from Adamsburg to Route 136; Lewis Avenue and Agnew Road, in Jeannette and Hempfield; Route 4025, from North Irwin to Route 130; Melwood Road, from Route 56 to Route 356; and Rushwood Road from Route 22 to Route 981.

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced a plan for PennDOT to invest an extra $2.1 billion in roadway maintenance and highway and bridge improvements over the next decade through a new Road Maintenance and Preservation program, also called Road MaP.

The funding will come from a cap lawmakers passed on state police expenditures drawn from the Motor License Fund, beginning with the 2018-19 budget and concluding in 2027-28.

It includes $500 million that will be allocated for preservation and reconstruction of interstate routes and $600 million to be invested in other rehabilitation and reconstruction projects.

Spokesman Rich Kirkpatrick said PennDOT is working to identify projects that can move forward with the Road MaP funding.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.