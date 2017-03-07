Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Plans for replacing bridges in Ligonier, Fairfield to be unveiled at public meeting

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 6:54 p.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

State transportation officials on March 20 will unveil plans for replacing two bridges in Ligonier Township and another in Fairfield this year as part of the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project — a public-private partnership of PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

Construction plans will be displayed and project representatives will be on hand to answer questions from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St.

The Ligonier Township projects will close and replace the Route 711 bridge across Mill Creek and a bridge on Wilpen Road that spans a branch of Hannas Run.

Online project documents list no detour for the Mill Creek bridge closure. Two detours are described for the work on Wilpen Road, which will close that road's intersection with Marietta Road.

A detour of 3.72 miles will follow Route 711 to reach areas of Wilpen Road on the other side of the bridge. The Marietta Road detour of 9.85 miles will direct motorists along Routes 259, 30 and 711 and Wilpen Road.

In Fairfield, the Route 1004, or Thatcher Road, bridge over Hendricks Creek will be replaced, sending motorists along a 9.8-mile detour that includes sections of Thatcher, Ross Mountain Park Road and Route 711.

Work on the bridges is expected to begin this summer.

Project details can be viewed under the “Bridges by County” heading at www.parapidbridges.com.

