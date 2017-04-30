Westmoreland Notables: Mt. Pleasant Township volunteer, 90, honored for her decades of service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thelma Heide brought the presents to her own 90th birthday party.

Her plethora of hand-knitted dish cloths in a rainbow of colors were the perfect favors for about 80 guests at the milestone celebration. They were the product of the Mt. Pleasant Township woman's busy lifestyle that has spanned several decades and brought comfort and pride to dozens of others in the community.

“I just enjoy doing it,” Heide said while seated at the kitchen table of her Weltytown home with knitting needles and a half-completed red dish cloth in hand.

During Wanda Bossart's twice daily phone calls to her mother, Heide is always working on a knitting or crocheting project.

“When she spends her time doing something, she likes you to see what she did,” said Bossart of Hempfield.

Heide's expertise in sewing, knitting and crocheting has kept her active in many volunteering opportunities, but perhaps the longest has been with the Penn State 4-H Youth Development Program in Westmoreland County. She was recently honored for 58 years of helping young club members, and Heide continues to volunteer with the Mountain View Ag. 4-H Club.

For nearly the same amount of time, Heide has been overseeing the clothing and textile entries as a building superintendent at the Westmoreland Fair. She's even entered items herself in the past, at least one of which won top prize.

“She really is one of the anchor people in the ... building at the fair,” said Joann Logan, a former 4-H educator and current fair entry secretary.

Heide got started young. She grew up on her family's dairy farm in Mt. Pleasant Township. But because she had three brothers to milk the cows, she could spend time learning how to construct articles of clothing and other items.

She found a job at a clothing store — Troutman's in Greensburg — and worked in the accessories, handbags and hosiery departments. She married Robert Heide in 1948 and took time off to start a family, but worked at the department store — now Bon-Ton at Westmoreland Mall — for 47 years. After spending hours on her feet at work, Heide found relaxation at home by knitting.

Heide was 87 when she retired from part-time work.

“I always like to look nice,” she said one day this month, while wearing a black and white checkered blazer, coral shirt, black pants and a long strand of necklaces.

She has plenty of her own handmade creations to further that goal. Heide showed off several vests from her closet with intricate knitting or crocheting — she recalled outfits worn with each item and pointed out the more difficult parts in manufacturing the pieces. She has made blazers, prom gowns for her daughter and a mother of the bride dress, among numerous other items, including doilies and baby blankets.

“I was proud of all my coats,” Heide said.

Logan was always impressed at how Heide could get the lapel of a jacket or blazer to sit just right.

“She was very proficient at sewing techniques,” Logan said. “She, over the years, has perfected all these small tricks of the trade.”

Heide got involved with 4-H when her daughter joined a club. She has taught countless club members to sew, knit and crochet. Heide helps club members select garments for a sewing project that are appropriate for their body type and colors that complement their features, Logan said. Entrants have to model their garments in a “fashion review.”

“Thelma was a stable person, a consistent person in a young person's life,” Logan said. “She set expectations. If you were around Thelma, you never would swear, you were never disrespectful.”

A patient teacher, Heide slows down her adept fingers to explain each movement and how to construct an item. She acknowledges that the interest in her trade has waned over the years.

Still, Heide thinks sewing is an important skill to learn, even if it's for something simple like replacing a button or mending a hem.

“The children today don't have the same interest that I know that we had,” she said.

She doesn't sew much any more but focuses more on using her skills to help others. Heide makes prayer shawls for a local church and hats for patients in hospice care.

“She's not a happy person when she's not doing something,” Bossart said. “It's just what she loves to do. The longer she can do it, the better she is because she's happy when she does it.”

With warm weather approaching, Heide will be spending a lot of time on her porch, probably knitting or crocheting.

“It amazes me that she's still so active at her age,” Logan said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.