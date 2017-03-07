Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Registered sex offender charged with indecent assault of Greensburg girl, 7

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 12:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Greensburg resident and registered sex offender has been charged by Greensburg Police with indecent assault and other offenses for performing sexual acts in front of a 7-year-old girl.

Eddie Lynn Boyd, 49, often took the girl out for breakfast, bought her presents and invited her to his house, according to police.

The girl told police that Boyd would watch pornography and masturbate with her in the room, asked her to “do splits” and rubbed lotion on her body. He asked her to touch his genitals, but she refused, police said.

The girl told her babysitter about Boyd's actions, and the babysitter informed police, who arrested him Monday.

A search of his home turned up an illegal handgun and marijuana, police said.

Boyd is charged with disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, indecent assault of a person younger than 13, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of a small amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge James Falcon is scheduled for March 23.

