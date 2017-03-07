First Energy to spend $235M on infrastructure
Updated 20 minutes ago
More money will be spent this year to improve the electric transmission and distribution system in West Penn Power's 24-county service territory, parent company FirstEnergy Corp. said Tuesday.
The Akron-based company said it will invest $235 million to make service more reliable, cut the number and length of outages and boost power in growing areas. FirstEnergy spent $200 million on similar projects in 2016.
Work includes $11 million to complete a total $40 million transmission substation to support two midstream gas processing facilities near Burgettstown, and improve service for 40,000 Washington and Allegheny county customers; $14.8 million to rebuild a 7.5-mile line connecting substations in Grove City and Slippery Rock, pending regulatory approval; $21 million to improve reliability overall and $450,000 to replace underground cable in several locations, including Saybrook Village in Greensburg.
West Penn Power, with offices in Greensburg, has a total of 720,000 customers.