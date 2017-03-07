Cal U, FBI academy announce credit-transfer agreement
California University of Pennsylvania is expanding its outreach to state and local law enforcement officers under a new agreement with the FBI National Academy Associates, school officials said Tuesday.
The agreement calls for Cal U to accept up to 12 transfer credits in its online master of legal studies program from law enforcement officers who have completed the 10-week leadership training program at the FBI's National Academy at Quantico, Va.
The Cal U graduate program includes concentrations in criminal justice, homeland security, or law and public policy.
Under the new agreement, Cal U joins 14 colleges and universities that are considered academic alliance partners of the FBI National Academy Associations, an organization that represents state and local law enforcement officers who have completed the National Academy training program.
Cal U officials said active members of the U.S. military, members of the National Guard and Reserves as well as military veterans may be eligible for military tuition discounts.