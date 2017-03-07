Megan's Law offender accused of trying to lure girl in East Huntingdon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An East Huntingdon Township man was jailed Tuesday for allegedly trying to lure an 11-year-old girl into his home twice in two weeks at her school bus stop.

Edward J. Frisco, 48, was charged by state police in Greensburg with luring a child into a structure, unlawful contact with a minor and stalking. He was arraigned before District Judge Charles Moore and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Trooper Brandon Yeager said Frisco is a convicted sex offender and can't have unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18.

Yeager alleges the first incident occurred Feb. 24 after the girl got off a school bus along Sandworks Road near Hunker Borough.

“The victim reported that Frisco called her to come over to his residence,” Yeager wrote in the affidavit of probable cause. “The victim was afraid and ran into her residence.”

Around 7:20 a.m. Friday, a second incident occurred where Frisco again yelled toward the girl as she waited for the school bus, Yeager reported. He allegedly waved toward her as the bus passed her home.

Yeager reported the victim was “terrified” after the second incident and ran inside the school bus when it arrived and called her father, who notified police.

The victim told troopers she “can barely sleep at night” thinking about the incidents.

Frisco was convicted of molesting a 13-year-old girl in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, in July 2012. He was required to register as a Megan's Law offender and was sentenced to serve up to three years in prison after pleading guilty in 2013 to indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Online court records indicate he moved to Westmoreland County in 2015.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com