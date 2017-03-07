Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Excela stent troubles date back to at least 2007, cardiologist testifies
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, one of three hospitals operated by the health system.

A Latrobe cardiologist testified Tuesday that in mid 2007 he noticed irregularities involving patients who received multiple heart procedures at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

“I felt there were a number of patients who were going back for second interventions. In my opinion, some vessels were not sufficiently narrow and didn't need stents,” Dr. Robert Staffen told jurors during the second day in the civil trial over allegations that doctors at Excela performed unnecessary procedures.

A Westmoreland County jury is hearing evidence in the lawsuit filed by Steven Sensenich, a North Huntingdon man who claims a doctor at Excela performed unnecessary stent implants during three operations in late 2008.

Excela in early 2011 disclosed that as many as 192 patients received unnecessary stents from Dr. Ehab Morcos and Dr. George Bou Samra during the previous two years. Stents are mesh tubes used to widen arteries and improve blood flow in the heart.

More than 112 lawsuits against the hospital and doctors were initially filed. Sensenich's lawsuit against Excela and Morcos is the first of 71 pending cases that has gone to trial. He contends Morcos gave him seven stents, including at least five that he now contends were unnecessary.

Staffen, the second witness, testified that he became suspicious of procedures performed by Morcos and Bou Samra shortly after Excela bought his cardiology practice in 2007. New patients at Staffen's practice then were referred for heart procedures such as stents to Westmoreland County Cardiology, where Morcos and Bou Samra worked, he testified.

“After we sent them a number of patients, we began to notice some were going back for more interventions,” said Staffen, who will resume his testimony Wednesday when the trial continues before Judge Anthony Marsili.

Excela CEO Robert Rogalski, testified earlier Tuesday that the decision to review stent procedures came after numerous complaints from Staffen's practice. He said there was bad blood between the doctors at Westmoreland County Cardiology and Staffen's practice.

Rogalski said an initial review conducted in 2009, prior to his appointment as head of the hospital system, was determined to be insufficient. Two additional external audits of the program were commissioned and ultimately led to Excela's disclosure that unnecessary procedures were suspected to have been performed by Morcos and Bou Samra.

A decision was made to not review cases earlier than 2009, he said.

“We went back two years,” Rogalski testified. “That's what the government would expect, and we felt if there were any problems (with the stent procedures) they would occur within two years.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

