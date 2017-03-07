Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Deadline passes for Westmoreland County elections
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck and Clerk of Courts Brian Kline likely will face no opposition this year in their bids to win new four-year terms.

Peck, a Democrat who has served as the county's top prosecutor since 1994, was the lone candidate from either political party to file nomination petitions by Tuesday's deadline to secure his place on the May 16 primary ballot.

Kline, a Republican seeking a third term as head of the county office that oversees criminal court records, will face no opposition in the GOP primary. No Democrats filed to run against Kline.

Baring write-in candidates qualifying for the general election, both Peck and Kline will be unopposed in November.

Democratic incumbents Coroner Ken Bacha and Prothonotary Christina O'Brien also will not face opposition in the primary. Bacha seeks a fifth term, and O'Brien a second term to oversee the office where civil and family court records are filed.

Republican Christopher O'Leath, whom Bacha defeated four years ago, is the lone Republican candidate for coroner.

Three Republicans — Kimberly Horrell, Susan Ilgenfritz and Gina O'Barto — are vying for the GOP nomination to run against O'Brien in the fall.

Three candidates formally filed to run for a vacancy on the Court of Common Pleas seeking a 10-year term as judge.

Attorney Jim Silvis, who ran for a judicial post two years ago, lawyer Lisa Monzo and Anthony Bompiani, a district judge in Youngwood, are running for judge in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. Judicial candidates are permitted to cross file.

Voters in May also will nominate candidates in municipal and school board elections. County election officials said the full list of candidates for those offices will be released Wednesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

