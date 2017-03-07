Giant Eagle's request for liquor license goes before Unity board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity supervisors will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday in the township building to consider a request by Giant Eagle Inc. to transfer an expired state liquor license in New Kensington to its supermarket at Mountain Laurel Plaza in Unity.

The supervisors may act on the request at their voting meeting that will follow at 4:30 p.m.

According to spokesman Shawn Kelly, before the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can consider the proposed restaurant license transfer, the township must pass a related ordinance because the transfer would exceed the township's license quota based on population.

Giant Eagle submitted high bids of $75,015 each for the New Kensington license and for another in Derry Township — representing both expired Westmoreland licenses the PLCB auctioned in October along with 38 in other counties that attracted bids. No Westmoreland licenses were offered in a second auction conducted this month.

Giant Eagle has until early April to submit to state officials its application for the Unity license transfer along with a copy of the required township ordinance.

If the transfer is approved, Giant Eagle wants to include sales of beer and wine in the existing footprint of its Unity store, spokesman Dick Roberts said. The grocery chain sells alcoholic beverages at 42 other Western Pennsylvania supermarkets, including locations in Hempfield, Irwin and New Kensington, and at 17 area GetGo convenience stores.