Westmoreland Country Club sells 65 acres, plans major revamp

Westmoreland Country Club in Penn Township is exploring a number of golf course restoration and club improvement projects following the sale of 65 acres of the club's land, officials said.

“This is an exciting time to be a member of Westmoreland Country Club,” said Randy Galm, club president. “The recent land sale will enable the club to make a number of major improvements to the clubhouse and continue to improve the Dick Wilson-designed golf course.”

The acreage was sold for $2.4 million, according to county records.

Among club improvement projects include:

• Renovating and expanding the restaurant and patio space

• New on-course cart paths

• Golf course bunker renovations

• Remodeling of locker rooms

• Ballroom and meeting space renovations

• The addition of a fitness center

Managed by Troon Privé, the private club division of Troon, the country club is home to an 18-hole Dick Wilson-designed championship golf course, an expansive practice facility, three Har-Tru tennis courts, two pickleball courts, a heated swimming pool with designated lap lanes, a bar and grill, a banquet room with seating for up to 350 guests, and a large outdoor patio.

The clubhouse and manicured grounds are open to the public for limited golf outings, weddings, corporate events and private parties.

The former 27-hole facility became an 18-hole course more than five years ago when the former Blue 9 was closed. Originally built in 1954, the club has hosted US Open qualifiers and numerous Western Pennsylvania and Tri-State PGA events.

“The land sale and upcoming improvements are part of our long-term plan to grow membership and be a healthy and sustainable club,” said Aaron Green, general manager, PGA, Westmoreland Country Club. “We will soon be meeting with our board and communicating to the membership our plans for implementing improvement projects.”