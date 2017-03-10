Small beer distributors hit hard by restrictive Pennsylvania law

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Business at Hillcrest Beer Distributing in Lower Burrell took a hit after a law last year imposed tighter delivery restrictions on retail distributors.

“Now we're just trying to do our best to sustain a healthy business model,” said Aaron Carter, sales manager at the Westmoreland County retail distributor that also has clients in nearby Armstrong and Allegheny counties.

The law, called Act 166, restricted where the roughly 1,200 retail beer distributors could deliver, potentially disrupting operations of hundreds of businesses throughout the state. It's the same law that allowed retail beer distributors to expand sales beyond cases and kegs to sell six-packs, single bottles and growlers.

“We're full steam ahead on those types of things to make up for some of that lost business,” Carter said.

But those sales options aren't enough to offset the loss of delivery routes.

“There's just no way to make up that sort of gross year over year that we did (delivering) to bars and restaurants,” he said. “There's only so much market share in our county. And if we grow our business in our county, it's going to come at the expense of another small business like us.”

Carter said the business is kept afloat by loyal customers, “and it's because of those customers that we're going to get through that loss of business.”

Banding together

The Malt Beverage Distributors Association, a trade group that has represented retail beer distributors for decades, keeps Carter informed of changes to the beer industry in Pennsylvania.

Dozens of other distributors across the state formed a new lobbying organization — the Pennsylvania Beer Distributors Association — to press for changes to the state law that hurt their businesses.

Its members “wish to have a voice,” said Cris Hoel, a Pittsburgh lawyer who has worked in the beer business for 30 years and serves as the association's regulatory counsel.

About 50 distributors across 15 counties make up the growing membership, he said. Four are in Westmoreland County.

But the issue impacts more than several hundred distributors statewide and the many small retailers — including bars, restaurants, VFWs and other rural clubs — where they delivered, Hoel said.

“The distributors want to continue the business they had for three decades or more,” he said.

Leigh Volchko of Downtown Distributor in Reynolds‑ville, Jefferson County, is helping to organize the new association and contact lawmakers. She criticized the Malt Beverage Distributors Association for failing to hear the concerns of this distinct group of delivery-focused distributors.

The Malt Beverage Distributors Association declined to comment for this article.

In a newsletter, the group said it asked only for the package reform components of Act 166 that allowed distributors to sell single bottles, six-packs, growlers and crowlers, which are fill-to-order cans.

Volchko said her business lost several large accounts — costing her more than $8,000 a month — as a result of the new law.

“We purchased our businesses to sell and deliver beer,” she said. “The fact that our legislators decided that we now could be penalized for doing just that is sickening.”

Three-tiered system

The beer business in 49 states operates in a three-tier system: a producer level, which includes brewing companies; a wholesale level, which in Pennsylvania includes licensed importing distributors; and a retail level, which includes beer distributors, restaurants, bars and other retail liquor licensees.

Brewers enter into agreements with importing distributors to sell their products in different geographic locations across the state.

Beer drinkers in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties likely have had a product that passed through warehouses of Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. The company controls wholesale distribution rights to dozens of big-beer labels, including Anheuser-Busch, Coors and Yuengling, as well as microbrew labels in 11 Western Pennsylvanian counties, according to its website.

Importing distributors such as Fuhrer sell to retail distributors and other retail licensees throughout their territory. Larger distributors are referred to as wholesalers because they have generally stopped selling directly to the public.

Before Act 166, retail distributors who bought from Fuhrer could sell and deliver product outside of Fuhrer's territory, supplying retail outlets with beer they might not otherwise be able to get. Act 166 said retail distributors could sell only within the designated geographical territories negotiated between importing distributors and brewers.

Hoel said the law benefits larger importing distributors as well as retail distributor outlets whose main business is selling to individual consumers who buy cases and kegs or 12-packs and six-packs. But the law “inadvertently hurt small mom-and-pop independent retailers and the local distributors that have served them for decades,” he said.

Jay Wiederhold, president of the Pennsylvania Beer Alliance, a trade association of importing distributors, said the change “helps maintain the integrity” of wholesalers' contracts with brewers, which state they aren't to sell directly out of their territory or knowingly sell to anyone who does.

Restricting sales to a geographical location makes it easier for wholesalers to track the products they sell, which is important for recalls and other issues such as tracking freshness dates, he said.

Legislative action

Violations under Act 166 can bring a 30-day license suspension, which is jeopardizing long-standing relationships between retail distributors and retail outlets.

Sen. Jim Brewster is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Law & Justice Committee, which oversees the alcohol laws. The McKeesport lawmaker said suspending a license for a first offense is unlike other fines imposed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

“Whenever you start making changes on these kinds of laws, there's always somebody who's adversely affected,” Brewster said, adding the delivery-focused retail distributors were “blindsided” by the law.

His proposal would allow retail deliveries to liquor licensees located within 40 miles of the distributor and within contiguous counties. It would replace the 30-day suspension with a penalty more in line with other liquor code violations, which typically start with a fine.

By law, bar owners can only receive beer delivered from retail and importing distributors and can't pick it up themselves, said Amy Christie, director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage & Tavern Association.

They should be precluded “from any penalty whatsoever, since we have no control over this,” she said.

In February, the House Liquor Control Committee approved a bill to impose a fine instead of the 30-day suspension as well as delay enforcement of the provisions until the end of April. Brewster's committee also is looking to take action on Act 166 changes later this month.

The House returns to voting session Monday, and the Senate returns March 20.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.