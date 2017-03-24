Latrobe breaks ground for new elementary school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greater Latrobe School District began a new chapter Friday as officials symbolically broke ground for the new Latrobe Elementary School — at Latrobe's Old Athletic Field, bordered by Lincoln Avenue and Ligonier, Cedar and Cherry streets.

The $24.8 million construction project, which came in slightly below estimates, required care in financial planning as well as architectural design. Other area districts have considered similar factors as they look to provide modern facilities for students without overburdening taxpayers.

Five fourth-grade students at Latrobe's existing century-old elementary building picked up shovels to help turn dirt for the Greater Latrobe project. They'll be the eldest among the roughly 800 students who first enter the new two-story, K-6 building, slated to open in August 2018.

“It's difficult to believe, but it's been over 40 years since Greater Latrobe has undertaken a new build of a school building,” Superintendent Judith Swigart said. The junior high was constructed in 1975 as an annex to the senior high in Unity and later was remodeled.

In times of increasing fiscal demands, including state teachers' pension fund obligations, and a history of declining enrollment for most, area school districts don't enter lightly into major construction projects.

According to the state Department of Education, enrollment at Greater Latrobe dropped by 7 percent from 2005 to 2015. But district officials concluded constructing a new school would offer a better value than an estimated $23 million update of the aging building now in use.

The new school's amenities will include an area devoted to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) instruction, a sensory area for students with special needs and a Center for Student Creativity — a scaled-down version of a similar space at the high school that plays host to arts-related presentations and community functions.

Providing funding remains available, Greater Latrobe should receive state reimbursement for up to $6 million of the elementary construction costs. District business administrator Dan Watson said, irrespective of that assistance, a series of three bond issues will finance the project without impacting the school property tax rate.

At Murrysville-based Franklin Regional School District, officials are slated to unveil at 6 p.m. Monday at the senior high three options for addressing the district's three elementary schools and two secondary buildings, which date from the 1920s through the 1960s. The district hopes to recommend one of the options at an April meeting.

“We know that many of our mechanicals and structural components are nearing the end of their life, so we need to have a really strong 10- to 15-year plan,” said Superintendent Genarro R. Piraino Jr.

Among factors the district is weighing are projections that enrollment, which dropped by 7 percent from 2005 to 2015, may increase by 2040, particularly in the elementary grades.

Piraino noted the estimated cost of $73 million to $100 million just to repair and maintain existing buildings isn't significantly different from that for a complete renovation or other more elaborate options.

During the past decade, Southmoreland School District responded to its aging facilities and 18 percent decline in enrollment by abandoning a 1920s secondary building and constructing a new middle school in Scottdale, next to the renovated Southmoreland Elementary School. The district leases out a former elementary building in Ruffs Dale.

“We actually did look at streamlining and eliminating another building,” said district Superintendent John Molnar. “We just didn't have the space to program it properly.”

A $1.3 million project will replacing lighting and climate-control units with more energy-efficient versions at Southmoreland High School and at the K-1 Southmoreland Primary Center, both in Alverton. Molnar said consultant Johnson Controls has pledged to make up the difference if the district fails to realize energy savings that should recoup its investment in 20 years.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.