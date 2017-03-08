Effort to repeal Obamacare called threat to opioid treatments by Dems and a positive by Republicans

GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act could reduce treatment options for thousands of drug and opioid users battling addiction in Pennsylvania, treatment experts and Democrats said.

Treatment centers and services throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania saw a glut of the previously uninsured seeking access to addiction help as a result of Barack Obama's landmark legislation, officials from both public and private treatment organizations said. Now that newfound access to treatment could be in jeopardy at a time when opioid addiction is ravaging communities across the country, said Steve Roman, chief planning officer at Southwestern Pennsylvania's Greenbriar Treatment Center.

“In the face of the opioid epidemic, this is the exact wrong time to do this,” he said.

Supporters of the Republican plan, known as the American Health Care Act, contend the proposed measure cashes in on a long-standing promise to replace Obamacare, which is described online by the House GOP as “hurting more people than it is helping,” and “forcing Americans to buy insurance they don't like, don't need, and cannot afford.”

Optimism sounded

U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Upper St. Clair, in a statement said the GOP proposal “goes further than the ACA in delivering prevention, treatment and recovery” to individuals suffering from mental health and addiction issues. Murphy on Wednesday offered an amendments to the proposed Republican law that would require mental health and addiction problems be treated in parity with physical health problems. He also added language to the law's text that, if approved, will allow states to use up to $15 billion to expand access to mental health and addiction treatment services.

“The American Health Care Act reflects our commitment to deliver treatment before tragedy,” he said.

In Pennsylvania, 3,264 people died from drug overdoses in 2015, according to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control, an increase of more than 500 deaths from the previous year. Between 2012 and 2015, Westmoreland County experienced 377 overdose deaths, according to coroner statistics. Another 151 fatal overdoses have been confirmed in 2016, and more than 20 suspected overdose deaths from 2016 remained under investigation as of last month. Allegheny County in 2015 had 422 overdose deaths, more than any previous year, according to a report from the county's health and human services department.

Opioids were involved in more than 33,000 deaths nationwide in 2015, according to the CDC, while opioid overdoses quadrupled between 1999 and 2015.

Republicans' proposed changes to Obamacare ax or significantly alter all but the most popular provisions of the law, including Medicaid expansion.

More than 700,000 Pennsylvanians have enrolled in Medicaid since Gov. Tom Wolf two years ago expanded the program to individuals who make up to about $16,000 annually and families of four that make up to about $33,000. Another 430,000 residents have bought individual insurance plans on the federal marketplace, often with help from federal income-based subsidies.

The state's uninsured rate — 6.4 percent — is down by more than half, Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said.

Treatment experts said it's difficult to pin down how many people have sought help with their addiction as a result of the ACA. Abbott said more than 124,000 of the state's 700,000 new Medicaid members have accessed treatment services.

Allegheny County records show patient levels for county treatment services increased 15.5 percent to 15,850 people in the six months following Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid at issue

The Republican replacement does not immediately repeal the Medicaid expansion. Instead it ushers in changes starting in 2020. Starting that year the proposed bill caps how much the federal government will give each state per Medicaid enrollee based on state spending per person in 2016, according to the New York Times. It also rolls back expanded eligibility thresholds.

Paul Bacharach, president and CEO of Gateway Rehabilitation Center, said the proposed changes would have “a significant detrimental effect” on those seeking treatment, individuals who, because of the nature of addiction, are often impoverished, estranged from family and friends, and lacking other places to turn for help.

Treatment costs can widely vary. A 30-day in-patient program can cost more than $14,000 at Gateway, and as much as $40,000 in other parts of the country, Bacharach said.

People without Medicaid, private insurance, or the means to pay for treatment could then turn to county programs for help, even though many county programs were becoming overwhelmed in the pre-ACA lead up to the opioid crisis, said Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force Director Tim Phillips.

Bacharach added the proposed Republican bill could create a budget crunch for states if Medicaid costs rise in the future and federal funding remains capped.

“(States will) either have to roll back eligibility, roll back benefits or reduce payments to providers,” Bacharach said. “Instead of the federal government being the one that's doing it, they'll be able to say it was a state determination.”

The bill's future in the legislature remained unclear Wednesday. Speaker Paul Ryan defended the measure as Democrats, conservative groups and lawmakers, and several GOP governors voiced opposition.

At a White House meeting Tuesday, President Donald Trump made clear to House Republicans that he would be personally engaging with individual lawmakers who oppose the bill as the party's leadership tries to round up votes, according to a lawmaker present who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Not long after, Trump appeared to be making good on his promise, tweeting at Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has criticized the bill.

“I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!” Trump wrote.

The Associated Press contributed. Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com