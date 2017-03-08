Drugs found in Scottdale home with mom unconscious, 2 children nearby

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 20-year-old Scottdale woman was jailed Wednesday on multiple charges after relatives told police they found her passed out in her home with prescription pills scattered on the floor and two young children nearby.

Emily E. Garsteck was arraigned on two counts of child endangerment and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garsteck called borough police about 10 p.m. Tuesday and said an uncle had taken her children, ages 1 year and 3 months, and refused to return them to her home on Third Avenue.

Officer Matthew Zelenek said when he arrived at the home, Garsteck's “words were slurred ... and her explanation of the evening's events changed several times.”

Her father, James Garsteck, and other relatives arrived and told police they came by the home earlier and found Emily unconscious on a couch and the children sleeping nearby with Xanax pills scattered on the floor. Police said she is taking Suboxone, used in the treatment of opioid dependence, and they found the prescription medication as well as a “loaded needle” upstairs in a bedroom.

James Garsteck said he asked the uncle to remove the children “because (Emily) Garsteck would give him problems once she regained consciousness,” Zelenek wrote in an affidavit.

Relatives gave police photographs they took inside the home before they removed the children.

Emily Garsteck was arraigned before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore, who ordered her held in the county prison after she failed to post $10,000 bail.

Zelenek said police notified the county children's bureau.