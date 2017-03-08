Unity supervisor pushes to bridge Westmoreland food bank's $49K budget gap

A cut in funds that Westmoreland County provides to the county food bank could result in skimpier portions for residents who rely on monthly distributions to help fill their cupboards. But a local township official hopes to rally Westmoreland communities to bridge that $49,000 budget gap.

Unity Supervisor Michael O'Barto, president of the Westmoreland County Supervisors Association, sent a letter Wednesday asking each of the county's 64 other municipalities to make a contribution to the food bank from its 2017 budget.

“There are a number of people in our municipalities that depend on the food bank; I believe we have a responsibility to make sure all our residents do not go hungry,” O'Barto said in the letter, suggesting each community chip in at least $25 while noting that $1,000 or more would be ideal.

O'Barto plans to ask supervisors at their Thursday meeting to approve a $2,000 food bank donation on behalf of Unity. “It would come out of the general fund. There's a lot of places we can find $2,000,” he said.

O'Barto said he'll encourage contributions from 17 other second-class townships that will be represented Friday at a county convention — in addition to the supervisor group's annual donation of $500.

Westmoreland officials said last week that nearly $110,000 in funding cuts affecting the food bank and other social service agencies are the result of a “tough budget year,” as annual human service funding the county receives from the state has dropped from about $1.1 million to about $360,000 over the past decade.

If the $49,000 shortfall from the county general fund isn't made up by July 1, CEO Kris Douglas said the food bank may have to eliminate as many as four items from each client's monthly box of food. He said the food bank's annual state funding of about $425,000 has lagged behind the rising cost of food while federal emergency food dollars have been slashed over the years from $180,000 to about $7,000.

According to Douglas, the food bank has made up for past cuts in public funding by increasing its reliance on fundraising — representing more than 65 percent of its $3.5 million budget. But, he noted, “That is starting to reach its limit.”

Douglas expressed appreciation for O'Barto's effort to assist the food bank. “He was one of the first people to reach out to us. He's helping to try to make up that gap,” Douglas said.

O'Barto said he doesn't fault county officials for the budget decisions they've made and hopes local municipalities will begin to budget funding for the food bank on an ongoing basis.

“Maybe it's time for the municipalities to come together and try to help the people in our backyards,” he said.

Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce President Chad Amond shared O'Barto's letter with managers of municipalities that belong to the chamber and reported they were “open to hearing more” and, if local budgets allowed, would consider participating in or promoting the fundraising effort.

All three county commissioners applauded O'Barto's fundraising campaign. Commissioner Gina Cerilli pointed out the county still is distributing the same total as in the past through its Human Services Development Fund administrative grants — just to different organizations this year. The food bank is still set to receive $99,000 from the county.

Commissioner Charles Anderson said the county's funding decisions are affected by a deficit of close to $7 million, “so our giving can't be what it has been in the past, but we've certainly stepped up.”

Commissioner Ted Kopas has reached out to affected social service agencies to gauge how the diminished funds will impact their programs and clients and expressed hope the money can be replenished.

“Given the financial realities, we are looking at ways to try to be creative, and I'm hopeful that we'll come to some consensus on supporting the agencies that are critical in helping the most vulnerable among us,” he said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.