Fort Ligonier Days Committee, borough officials trade barbs on demand for lease

A Ligonier councilman involved in a dispute with the Fort Ligonier Days committee over a proposed $20,000 annual lease for use of borough property said Wednesday the time has arrived for festival organizers to fully pay their way.

“This festival is an event loved by everyone, including Ligonier Borough Council. That said, the resident taxpayers of the borough have subsidized this event for over 50 years,” Councilman Chick Cicconi said in an email to the Tribune-Review in response to a story this week about the feud.

“The borough, as a gracious host, has never billed for the expenses to set up the event for the week of the festival until last year. The local taxpayers paid those expenses every year prior to last year,” Cicconi said. “The 50-plus years' loss of parking revenue from the three municipal lots and street meters has affected the bottom line of the borough in a negative way.”

Cicconi noted that a little-known ordinance — No. 566 — permits the leasing of municipal lots and streets during the festival, but it had never been used by previous councils.

“Now, it is time that the landlord exercise that option as an obligation to our borough taxpayers,” Cicconi said.

On Monday, organizers of the popular October festival that has been held for 56 years disclosed its future is in jeopardy because of the demanded lease payment.

The three-day festival is run by volunteers for nonprofit Fort Ligonier Days Inc., which cannot afford to pay the annual fee, committee members Jack McDowell, Vic Smith Jr. and Bill Stablein said.

The festival draws more than 100,000 people to the Ligonier Valley to commemorate the Battle of Fort Ligonier, a key engagement of the French and Indian War fought on Oct. 12, 1758.

The festival committee argued that since the first festival in 1960, the organization has paid the borough for costs incurred as a result of the event where more than 200 food and craft vendors set up, dozens of bands and community groups parade down Main Street and entertainers take to outdoor stages.

When apprised of Cicconi's comments about the festival not paying all costs associated with the festival and borough taxpayers sharing the burden, McDowell and Smith argue that the organizers have always paid whatever they were billed.

“If Chick Cicconi's forefathers on council felt no need to assess those charges on the committee ... how were we to know?” McDowell asked. “There's a whole lot of misrepresentation in there.”

“To also set the record straight, we have always paid the Ligonier Borough expenses related to Fort Days,” Smith added. “The borough sends us the bill and it's paid, no questions asked.”

The committee maintains no tax dollars have ever been spent on “Fort Days” without “the approval of the then-current council,” he noted.

“Up to now, no borough council members have even considered trying to profit on the backs of the local nonprofit groups and the town festival,” Smith said.

The festival committee is expected to approach council during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Possible end dismissed

In his written response, Cicconi said that he doubts festival organizers' claims they are seriously considering dissolving the nonprofit festival committee or even moving it out of town.

“Can you believe that? The threats that you hear are groundless and only meant to cause fear and apprehension,” Cicconi said, adding that he believes Fort Ligonier and/or the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce “are standing by with other entities to take over the reins.”

Cicconi added that council “has been generous with approving every request of the Fort Ligonier Days Committee” in the past. He said the committee has been given permission to do more than other organizations to the extent of prohibiting yard sales by borough residents during festival week.

“And many residents get landlocked with blocked alleys to access their homes without complaining,” he said.

Cicconi, a former mayor and zoning officer in Ligonier, said council's past generosity has enabled the festival committee to grow a $225,000 capital reserve, or “rainy day fund.”

“Their claim of poverty cannot be taken seriously here,” Cicconi said.

McDowell and Smith said Cicconi's claim about the festival's reserve fund shows “how little” Cicconi knows about nonprofit organizations.

“I could go on and on regarding our cost and expenses, but the end result is that Fort Days is a nonprofit event,” Smith said. “All money collected is either spent on producing or enhancing each event, given to local nonprofit groups or put in to a reserve fund that can only be used for the reasons stated in our charter.”

Smith noted that council approved a balanced budget for 2017 but now is in need of money from a nonprofit.

About the only thing Cicconi and the festival organizers agreed on is that the festival drives business into downtown shops and is a major fundraiser for local youth groups, churches and fire departments.

“If you are a member of one of the nonprofit food booths, you may rest assured that your future in Fort Ligonier Days is alive and well,” Cicconi concluded. “I've been a member of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce for 50 years and fully support the merchants and business of this valley.”

Request called extortion

Festival costs in the $336,000 budget in 2016 exceeded receipts by about $22,000, according to festival organizers.

“We think we are at the tipping point, and until we receive additional revenues that are now being kept by others or we can negotiate significant lower costs from our already willing suppliers, our options are limited,” Smith said.

Cicconi and fellow Councilmen James McDonell and Terry Murphy — main proponents of charging festival organizers — appear to have “little or no care” for the conditions of local businesses and nonprofits nor the positive impacts of Fort Ligonier and the benefits Fort Ligonier Days provides, Smith said.

They “are wrong in their attempts to extort funds,” from the festival, he said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.