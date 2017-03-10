Fort Ligonier Days skirmish over $20K fee won't stop this year's event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This year's Fort Ligonier Days Festival will go on as planned Oct. 13, 14 and 15.

After talk of potential litigation between town council and festival organizers as well as the possibility of the popular festival moving outside borough limits for the first time in 56 years, an off-handed comment Thursday by Ligonier Council President James McDonnell may have saved the event this year.

McDonnell said at a council meeting he hoped a conflict over a $20,000 lease fee the borough plans to assess would be resolved before the 2018 event.

“Are you willing to go on the record with that statement (about 2018)?” Fort Ligonier Days Inc. chairman Vic Smith Jr. asked McDonnell.

McDonnell replied that 2018 was council's intended target date for the new fee since talks between festival organizers and council over the payment began in earnest in October.

Councilman Matt Smith quickly made a motion authorizing council to continue negotiations with the festival committee in hope of reaching an agreement for the 2018 event and that this year's event would continue as scheduled, “status quo.” The motion passed unanimously.