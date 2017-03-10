Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Fort Ligonier Days skirmish over $20K fee won't stop this year's event
Paul Peirce | Friday, March 10, 2017, 11:45 a.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

This year's Fort Ligonier Days Festival will go on as planned Oct. 13, 14 and 15.

After talk of potential litigation between town council and festival organizers as well as the possibility of the popular festival moving outside borough limits for the first time in 56 years, an off-handed comment Thursday by Ligonier Council President James McDonnell may have saved the event this year.

McDonnell said at a council meeting he hoped a conflict over a $20,000 lease fee the borough plans to assess would be resolved before the 2018 event.

“Are you willing to go on the record with that statement (about 2018)?” Fort Ligonier Days Inc. chairman Vic Smith Jr. asked McDonnell.

McDonnell replied that 2018 was council's intended target date for the new fee since talks between festival organizers and council over the payment began in earnest in October.

Councilman Matt Smith quickly made a motion authorizing council to continue negotiations with the festival committee in hope of reaching an agreement for the 2018 event and that this year's event would continue as scheduled, “status quo.” The motion passed unanimously.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.