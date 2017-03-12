Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Public presentation in Jeannette to detail city's newly adopted comprehensive plan
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

A new comprehensive plan for Jeannette, more than two years in the making, will be presented to the public by city officials on Wednesday through findings and recommendations.

Items to be tackled include larger projects that would require funding on the city's gateways and main thoroughfares, such as Route 130 and Lowry Avenue, City Manager Michael Nestico said.

But even before council officially adopted the plan last week, council already started implementing many of its recommendations in recent months.

“The plan really jump-started a lot of the things that the city needed to start doing,” Alec Italiano, chairman of the city's planning commission, said during a public hearing last week.

Workshop sessions began in early 2015 after the city hired Pashek Associates to complete the plan, which cost about $100,000. The city paid $5,000, with the state covering the rest. Residents identified four main concerns — gateways into Jeanette, blight, downtown revitalization, and perception and communication.

Council appointed members to a long-dormant planning commission in February 2016. A new slogan and logo were presented to council in July.

Nestico has started identifying blighted properties in the county's tax-delinquent repository for the city to acquire and demolish while increasing Jeannette's social media presence and adding information on the municipal website. Beautification efforts will soon start block by block on Clay Avenue.

Pashek Associates “didn't want this plan to be put up on a shelf, collect dust and be forgotten about,” Italiano said. “Recommendations are made from the consultants ... and, if the public doesn't take it and run with it, there really isn't a point in having a plan in the first place.”

The planning commission will continue to work on goals outlined in the plan and wrap up an overhaul of city zoning ordinances.

“They have put a lot of diligent time and effort into the program,” Councilman Ron Smith said of the commission.

Wednesday's public presentation will be held at Elliot Co.

Nestico said he looks forward to continuing to work with the county planning department, which has guided the planning commission.

“The city is very appreciative of the support that was provided by the state and the consultants for providing a lot of guidance and expertise on these specific topics,” he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

