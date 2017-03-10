Unity beefs up enformcement of nuisance propeties

Unity supervisors have streamlined and beefed up their efforts to address dilapidated homes and accumulation of rubbish or junk vehicles with an ordinance amending a pertinent section of the township code.

Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the ordinance enacted Thursday gives the township code officer the flexibility to expedite enforcement, mailing a notice and charging a reduced penalty of $50, paid directly to the township, if a violator promptly remedies the problem on his property.

The revised code gives the township another option — filing an action in Westmoreland County Court to “abate conditions on a property that may be in violation,” Falatovich said.

The township also may file a complaint with the local district court, seeking to impose a larger fine of between $500 and $1,000 per day, with the minimum amount representing a new addition to the code.

But Falatovich said seeking redress through the court system sometimes is “a laborious process and doesn't really correct the problem. ... The properties will just fall back into disrepair as soon as the person has paid their fine, cleaned it up and kept it that way for a couple of months.”

The amended code spells out the definition of a prohibited junk vehicle — including those that are missing doors or body parts that could allow animals to harbor in them; are leaking excessive fluid that could be harmful; are suspended on blocks or jacks in a location that may pose a danger; have disassembled parts stored around them; and are inoperable.

The ordinance expands the definition of a nuisance property to include one where conditions “would adversely affect and/or impair the economic welfare of adjacent property.”

“I believe we've come up with something we can live with,” Supervisor Michael O'Barto said of the revised code. “We've identified some of our older communities where the homes are 100 years old; some are even older. A lot of these homes are being rented and not too much is going on as far as keeping them up to date.

“It's become problematic for people who live beside some of these homes. They have a fear of it devaluing their own properties.”

In other business, Supervisors John Mylant and Tom Ulishney supported O'Barto's recommendation to donate $2,000 to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. O'Barto has asked other county municipalities to also pitch in to help offset a $49,000 cut in funding the food bank receives from the county.

