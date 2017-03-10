Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity beefs up enformcement of nuisance propeties
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 10, 2017, 1:15 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Unity supervisors have streamlined and beefed up their efforts to address dilapidated homes and accumulation of rubbish or junk vehicles with an ordinance amending a pertinent section of the township code.

Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the ordinance enacted Thursday gives the township code officer the flexibility to expedite enforcement, mailing a notice and charging a reduced penalty of $50, paid directly to the township, if a violator promptly remedies the problem on his property.

The revised code gives the township another option — filing an action in Westmoreland County Court to “abate conditions on a property that may be in violation,” Falatovich said.

The township also may file a complaint with the local district court, seeking to impose a larger fine of between $500 and $1,000 per day, with the minimum amount representing a new addition to the code.

But Falatovich said seeking redress through the court system sometimes is “a laborious process and doesn't really correct the problem. ... The properties will just fall back into disrepair as soon as the person has paid their fine, cleaned it up and kept it that way for a couple of months.”

The amended code spells out the definition of a prohibited junk vehicle — including those that are missing doors or body parts that could allow animals to harbor in them; are leaking excessive fluid that could be harmful; are suspended on blocks or jacks in a location that may pose a danger; have disassembled parts stored around them; and are inoperable.

The ordinance expands the definition of a nuisance property to include one where conditions “would adversely affect and/or impair the economic welfare of adjacent property.”

“I believe we've come up with something we can live with,” Supervisor Michael O'Barto said of the revised code. “We've identified some of our older communities where the homes are 100 years old; some are even older. A lot of these homes are being rented and not too much is going on as far as keeping them up to date.

“It's become problematic for people who live beside some of these homes. They have a fear of it devaluing their own properties.”

In other business, Supervisors John Mylant and Tom Ulishney supported O'Barto's recommendation to donate $2,000 to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. O'Barto has asked other county municipalities to also pitch in to help offset a $49,000 cut in funding the food bank receives from the county.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.