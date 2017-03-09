Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

New entrance sought for Offutt Field
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A lot sits empty next to the commercial building at 212 East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg, on Wednesday, March 08, 2017. The lot is owned by the Greensburg Salem School district, who have plans to turn it into an entrance for Offut Field.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A small, vacant property has long been slated to become the new entrance to Greensburg's Offutt Field, but the Greensburg Salem School Board is mulling whether a better option is to turn over the lot to a private developer.

Greensburg residents John and Melanie Harris have offered to buy or lease the property, which adjoins the East Pittsburgh Street building they bought and renovated last year, to use as a parking lot.

Their building has one tenant — Flat Tire Co. Bike Shop — but there's still plenty of available space. The Harrises have been courting potential tenants, but all have balked at the lack of parking, John Harris said.

A small adjacent parking lot doesn't have enough spaces, he said.

“With the parking situation in our building, we're either going to sink or swim,” he said.

Paving the vacant property next door could double the available parking.

But the school district has its own plans for the property, said athletic director Lynn Jobe.

Offutt Field, home of the Greensburg Salem Golden Lions football team, is located in the heart of the city, but it's tucked away behind buildings and unmarked by signs.

Jobe said she wants to give it a proper entryway.

“It's in a great location, but we don't have any indication that it's Offutt Field,” Jobe said.

Fans and others park in streets and lots in the downtown area, but there's no defined place for them to enter. When the school marching band parades through the city before the game, they arrive at the field through a side entrance, Jobe said.

Jobe said making a proper entryway is one of her top priorities.

The district drafted a plan for a field entrance six years ago, but the project fell dormant.

Finances are tight, so Jobe wants to pay for the entryway through fundraising and community donations, she said.

Harris said he would be willing to create a pedestrian walkway leading to the field, next to the parking lot he wants to build.

School directors told the Harrises last week they need more time to consider the offer.

“I'm open to look at it,” Vice President Barbara Vernail said. “That (property) has been an eyesore for a long time.”

Jobe said she doesn't know much about the Harrises' offer, but she's hesitant to sell the property.

“There's a lot of history that we need to preserve at Offutt Field. There's a lot of tradition, that we want to keep that as Offutt Field,” she said.

That long history might further complicate matters. The district has owned the property since 1917. It might have signed an agreement when it was acquired, promising it will always be part of the field.

“My biggest concern is if there's a covenant,” Vernail said. District leaders are looking into whether any such agreement exists.

The board likely will reconsider the Harrises' offer at next month's meeting.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

