Judge again dismisses attempted homicide charges in Greensburg shooting

Attempted homicide charges against two Jeannette men were dismissed Thursday for the second time in five weeks in connection with a Greensburg shooting last year.

Senior District Judge James Falcon again ruled during a preliminary hearing that prosecutors didn't present enough evidence against Daishawn Rahiem Stikkel, 23, and Nathan Terrell Childs, 22, to bind the charges over for trial.

Both still face aggravated assault and related charges in the March 12, 2016, shooting of Iszac Dallar, 27, in his Highland Avenue apartment.

Dallar testified during a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing, during which the attempted homicide charges initially were dismissed by Falcon. They were immediately refiled, leading to Thursday's second try and addition by prosecutors of conspiracy counts.

Greensburg Detective Sgt. John Swank, who did not testify on Feb. 2, entered into evidence two text messages purportedly sent by Stikkel to an ex-girlfriend about Dallar.

One of the messages said: “I'm fighting myself not to kill this man, literally.” The second message said: “He needs killed.”

Stikkel's defense attorney Duke George questioned the authenticity of the messages, saying anyone could've used his client's phone to send the messages.

“I can't say definitely that he sent it, no,” Swank testified.

Police believe the pair shot at Dallar in retaliation for his alleged assault of a woman identified as Stikkel's aunt and the mother of Childs' child and were at Dallar's home to retrieve marijuana that belonged to her, according to a police affidavit.

Dallar testified during the Feb. 2 hearing that Stikkel and Childs broke into his home and shot him in the left hip and knee, but that he didn't immediately identify them as the perpetrators to police because he feared retribution. Swank testified Thursday that investigators found six shell casings at the scene — four from a .40-caliber weapon and two from a 9mm firearm.

George and Childs' attorney Lyle Dresbold argued that prosecutors didn't present any new evidence on the second try that the suspects intended to kill Dallar.

“There's actually less evidence against Mr. Childs of these two charges than when we walked in here today,” Dresbold argued. “They've offered no additional evidence against Mr. Childs. None. Nothing.”

“There's nothing new. It's the same argument, it's the same testimony and how can they now convince you ... that you would change your mind after you've already made a decision,” George argued.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan argued that Falcon's original dismissal was “plainly in error” and said that a conspiracy between the suspects “can be inferred.”

“These two men broke into his house and immediately, repeatedly shot him in the body,” Flanigan argued. “The only reason this is not a first-degree murder case is just fortuitous luck.”

Stikkel and Childs remain in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail each on the aggravated assault, burglary and related charges in connection with the shooting and break-in. No court action is set.

