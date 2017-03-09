Former Excela official said he knew of stent complaints but waited to investigate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former director of medicine at Excela Health testified Thursday that he first heard suspicions in early 2008 that cardiac doctors at his hospital were performing unnecessary procedures but that he did not actively pursue the matter for more than a year.

During the fourth day of trial for the civil lawsuit brought by a North Huntingdon man against the hospital and his former doctor, Dr. Ralph Capone said that rather than investigate complaints he expected those issues to be discussed internally as part of routine peer reviews among other doctors.

“Every time those were made, it was directed to the appropriate peer review committees to be addressed,” Capone testified.

Steven Sensenich contends he received seven stents during three procedures in late 2008. He claims five of the stents implanted by Dr. Ehab Morcos were not needed.

Sensenich's lawsuit is the first among 71 pending cases remaining against Morcos, Excela and Dr. George Bou Samra. The doctors were identified by Excela officials in 2011 for performing unnecessary stent procedures on 192 patients in 2009 and 2010.

Hospital officials said two external reviews of the stent program in early 2011 found that Morcos and Bou Samra routinely implanted those devices, small mesh tubes used to improve blood flow in arteries, without proper medical justification.

Capone said he questioned the veracity of the original complaints raised years earlier by doctors who competed with Morcos but still took the allegations seriously.

“This is a judgement, and I don't think many people understand this,” Capone said of the decision to perform stent procedures.

Capone, who resigned in early 2009, also testified he backed a review of the program earlier that year by a Texas cardiologist the hospital hired and who found no improprieties with the stent procedures performed by Morcos and Bou Samra at Excela.

Excela's current administrator testified this week that he did not consider that review reliable and undertook the two additional studies in early 2011.

Dr. Juan Chahin, who served as a director of Excela's cardiac catheterization laboratory until 2008 and was a founder of the practice that hired Morcos, told jurors he still believed there were no improprieties with the hospital's stent program. Chahin, whose testimony was recorded last week and played for the jury, acknowledged there were allegations regarding unnecessary stent procedures among his doctors.

“I never believed that,” Chahin testified.

Arthur S. Shorr, a hospital management consultant based in California, told jurors that Excela was negligent for not having any policies in place to specifically protect patients against unnecessary procedures.

“It's a serious breach of the standard of care we are obliged by to protect patients. It's the duty of the hospital to prevent unnecessary care. Once we are advised there is a potential (problem), we have to act on it in real time,” he testified.

Excela lawyers challenged Shorr's testimony, claiming he was biased and that his information about the inner workings of hospitals was out of date since he had not served as an administrator since 1984.

Westmoreland County Judge Anthony Marsili said Sensenich's lawyers are expected to finish presenting their case on Friday. The trial is expected to run through next week.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.