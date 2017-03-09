Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry Twp. mobile home burns

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 3:48 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Firefighters attacked a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon in Derry Township, authorities said.

The call to Brown Street in the Dogwood Acres Mobile Home Park came at about 1 p.m., and the fire had spread throughout the trailer when the first firefighters arrived, according to Westmoreland County 911 supervisors.

Authorities initially were concerned that residents may have been trapped inside because no one had made contact with them and the fire was too dangerous for first responders to enter when they arrived.

It took firefighters more than an hour to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters and equipment from seven departments responded, 911 supervisors said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.