Westmoreland

Greensburg man injured trying to save cats from house fire
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
House fire at the corner of Wood Street and Highland Avenue in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday March 09, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
One person was injured trying to save his cats from a house fire in Greensburg Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Greensburg Fire Chief Thomas Bell said the man who lived in the home at the corner of Wood Street and Highland Avenue escaped after the fire started in the basement, but ran back in twice in an effort to retrieve his pets.

Police stopped him from going back a third time, and he was waiting across the street when firefighters arrived at about 3:30 p.m. to see flames coming from the basement windows along the Wood Street side of the house, Bell said.

The man was flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

A woman who lives there was at work at the time.

Bell said there was a lot of material in the basement that burned — neighbors said the man, a former professor retired from the University of Pittsburgh, had a wood shop there — making the fire especially smoky and hard to put out.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

