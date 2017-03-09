Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

'Columbine' joke leads to threat investigation at Fayette County school

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 5:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

State police say a 15-year-old student at Brownsville Area High School wasn't making a threat when he sent a friend an “off colored joke/poem” earlier this week referencing the Columbine school shooting.

A parent contacted police, who investigated and determined there was no threat, according to a statement released Thursday by police.

“There were no plans to commit any crimes. No weapons were involved. No students were in danger,” the statement said. Police said the student and his parents cooperated with investigators, who were still checking the teen's mobile devices, computers and social media accounts.

District officials did not respond to a request for comment.

