Lamp Theatre in Irwin finds diner made to order to provide additional space

A 66-year-old stainless steel former diner sitting vacant at Pittsburgh's Station Square could be given a new life in Irwin by serving as a place for patrons to enjoy libations and snacks at The Lamp Theatre.

“We're trying to give people the feel of being in a diner,” said Michael Pochan, a member of The Lamp Theatre Corp. board of directors, who got the idea of buying the classic diner when he saw it in December on the South Side property.

Many people likely will appreciate the efforts to restore the diner, and it may well become a downtown attraction, said John Gdula, president of the Lamp's board of directors, which oversees operations at the renovated theater.

Theater officials hope to move the diner by the end of the month to a vacant lot next to the Lamp on Main Street, Gdula said. If fundraising is a success, they hope to have the diner remodeled and ready for patrons this summer.

“We need the additional space. Having the diner provides that space much quicker,” he said. “It's a good step in the right direction.”

The 80-year-old theater reopened in November 2015 after extensive renovations. The 350-seat venue attracted close to 10,000 show patrons last year.

The board had considered building a two-story addition where patrons could enjoy refreshments, similar to Megan's Suite at Greensburg's Palace Theatre, which has table seating and a space to congregate, Gdula said. Building a 50-foot-square, two-story brick addition would cost about $1.5 million, theater manager John Cassandro said.

The Irwin Project Inc., a fundraiser for capital projects in the borough, paid $100 for the New Jersey-built, 1951 DeRaffele Diner, said Pochan, a member of the Irwin Project boards. Forest City Realty Trust, the Cleveland-based owner of Station Square, was willing to sell the diner to the Irwin nonprofit at a nominal price, he said.

The timing for the sale was perfect for Forest City as well. The company wants to develop Station Square's east parking lot, where the diner sits, into an area for residential housing, said James LaRue, the company's asset manager. Selling the diner to the Irwin nonprofit was an opportunity to save it, he said.

What the Irwin Project bought was a 16-by-40-foot former diner without tables, chairs or kitchen equipment. The structure, once a fixture at Ritter's Diner, a popular eatery in the Shadyside-Bloomfield section of the city, was moved to Station Square in 1983, Pochan said. It most recently was used as a studio for making photographs, not food.

The hurdle to getting the diner functioning next to the Lamp is raising $48,000 to move it to Irwin, connect it to utilities and furnish it. The Lamp owns the lot, which once was home to the Irwin Hotel. An online GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $2,500 as of Friday.

Moving the diner to Irwin will cost about $18,000, Pochan said. Preparing the site, with a foundation for the trailer, will cost about $10,000, and connecting the utilities and installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning has been estimated at $8,000. Refurbishing the interior will take another $12,000.

Theater officials envision the diner at the front of the lot, adjacent to the concession section, Gdula said. A hole would be cut into the theater wall and the diner opened up for a connection. The stainless steel in the diner will tie in well with the stainless steel memorial stars outside the theater, he said.

The rest of the lot, as previously planned, would become a courtyard with outdoor seating. A walled-in courtyard has been estimated to cost $250,000.

In addition to entertainment offerings such as music, theater, comedy and concerts, the Lamp will show movies by the end of March or early April, Gdula said.

