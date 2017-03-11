Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburgh Salem High students talk their ways to success in debate, mock trial competitions
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
President Judge Richard E. McCormick offers a critique of opening statements by the Greensburg Salem Mock Trial team in Greensburg, Pa., on Friday, March 10, 2017, during practice in preparation for an upcoming trip state championships.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem junior and Mock Trial team member Claire Simpson, center, makes opening statements as the prosecution during practice in the court room of President Judge Richard E. McCormick in Greensburg, Pa., on Friday, March 10, 2017, in preparation for an upcoming trip state championships.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Salem Mock Trial team, coached by Beth Simone, (left) prepares for practice in the court room of President Judge Richard E. McCormick in Greensburg, Pa., on Friday, March 10, 2017, in preparation for an upcoming trip state championships.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Greensburg Salem high schoolers will use their powers of persuasion and performance to compete for two state titles this month.

The district speech and debate team was one of the top two teams in the region in five categories, earning its way to the annual Pennsylvania High School Speech League state tournament March 17 at Bloomsburg University.

The district mock trial team won two regional competitions to get to the state championship in Harrisburg on March 24-25.

“It is inspiring, it's humbling, to see these students who work so hard at this craft and are so good at it,” said Mary Logan, Greensburg Salem's speech and debate coach. “We could have the next president of the United States, the next congressman, the next Broadway hit. They're just amazing.”

The team doesn't just tackle debates. The competition covers almost every aspect of public speaking.

Junior Claire Simpson will compete in the “humorous interpretation” category, performing a 10-minute excerpt from a comedy routine called “All the Great Books Abridged.”

“It's hard, but it's rewarding,” she said. “You get to make people laugh while also impressing them with your speech work.”

Senior Adam Petro will compete on the student senate, arguing over pieces of legislation much like a real senator.

“I like how I have to actually think about topics that happen in society. I'm not just reading news articles, I'm actually analyzing topics and coming to my own beliefs,” he said.

Students also will compete in the public forum debate, Lincoln Douglas and impromptu speaking categories.

Several of the district's students have already qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association tournament in Birmingham, Ala., in June.

Meanwhile, the Greensburg Salem Mock Trial team hopes to win its way to the national championships with a successful competition in Harrisburg this month.

The team will have to argue both sides of a criminal case, prosecuting and defending a fictional man accused of arson. Some students act as lawyers, who must be well versed in the specifics of the case and legal procedure. Others are witnesses, who will be judged on their performance.

“They need to know it like the back of their hands,” teacher and coach Beth Simone said. “It's fun and nerve-wracking watching them.”

On Friday, the team practiced at the Westmoreland County Courthouse with President Judge Richard E. McCormick evaluating their performance.

“I love mock trial,” senior Aislinn Lowry said. “It's the only thing I've really gotten into in high school.”

As the team's defense attorney, she has an uphill battle. There is plenty of evidence against her fictional client.

“We have to really do the emotional thing and get them involved on our side,” she said.

Junior Jeremy Mauser wants to go to law school, and he said mock trial has been a great way to get started.

“I've always loved performing and writing,” he said. “It shows you what it's like to be in a courtroom.”

If the team wins the state championship, it will earn a spot at nationals in Hartford, Conn., in May.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.