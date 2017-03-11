Greensburgh Salem High students talk their ways to success in debate, mock trial competitions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem high schoolers will use their powers of persuasion and performance to compete for two state titles this month.

The district speech and debate team was one of the top two teams in the region in five categories, earning its way to the annual Pennsylvania High School Speech League state tournament March 17 at Bloomsburg University.

The district mock trial team won two regional competitions to get to the state championship in Harrisburg on March 24-25.

“It is inspiring, it's humbling, to see these students who work so hard at this craft and are so good at it,” said Mary Logan, Greensburg Salem's speech and debate coach. “We could have the next president of the United States, the next congressman, the next Broadway hit. They're just amazing.”

The team doesn't just tackle debates. The competition covers almost every aspect of public speaking.

Junior Claire Simpson will compete in the “humorous interpretation” category, performing a 10-minute excerpt from a comedy routine called “All the Great Books Abridged.”

“It's hard, but it's rewarding,” she said. “You get to make people laugh while also impressing them with your speech work.”

Senior Adam Petro will compete on the student senate, arguing over pieces of legislation much like a real senator.

“I like how I have to actually think about topics that happen in society. I'm not just reading news articles, I'm actually analyzing topics and coming to my own beliefs,” he said.

Students also will compete in the public forum debate, Lincoln Douglas and impromptu speaking categories.

Several of the district's students have already qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association tournament in Birmingham, Ala., in June.

Meanwhile, the Greensburg Salem Mock Trial team hopes to win its way to the national championships with a successful competition in Harrisburg this month.

The team will have to argue both sides of a criminal case, prosecuting and defending a fictional man accused of arson. Some students act as lawyers, who must be well versed in the specifics of the case and legal procedure. Others are witnesses, who will be judged on their performance.

“They need to know it like the back of their hands,” teacher and coach Beth Simone said. “It's fun and nerve-wracking watching them.”

On Friday, the team practiced at the Westmoreland County Courthouse with President Judge Richard E. McCormick evaluating their performance.

“I love mock trial,” senior Aislinn Lowry said. “It's the only thing I've really gotten into in high school.”

As the team's defense attorney, she has an uphill battle. There is plenty of evidence against her fictional client.

“We have to really do the emotional thing and get them involved on our side,” she said.

Junior Jeremy Mauser wants to go to law school, and he said mock trial has been a great way to get started.

“I've always loved performing and writing,” he said. “It shows you what it's like to be in a courtroom.”

If the team wins the state championship, it will earn a spot at nationals in Hartford, Conn., in May.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.