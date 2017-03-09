Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland coroner called to Youngwood crash scene
Jeff Himler | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
The Westmoreland County coroner has been called to the scene of a multi-car wreck in Youngwood on Thursday night. One of the vehicles, seen in the background at right, crashed through part of this front porch before continuing down a hill between the houses.
Youngwood firefighters shore up a porch that was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in a multi-car accident on North Fourth Street. The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene.
The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene of a multi-car wreck in Youngwood on Thursday night. The car seen here crashed through part of a front porch before continuing down the hill between the houses.

The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene of a multivehicle accident Thursday night along Fourth Street in Youngwood, according to the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident along North Fourth Street, which occurred about 10 p.m., was over a hillside between two houses.

Firefighters shut down a section of North Fourth Street, which carries Route 119 southbound through Youngwood, at Hayden's Pharmacy in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.

Youngwood firefighters were at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

