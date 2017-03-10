Unity approves Giant Eagle's request for liquor license transfer

Unity supervisors have cleared the way for Giant Eagle to begin selling alcoholic beverages near the deli of its Mountain Laurel Plaza supermarket, pending approval by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The supervisors Thursday approved the grocery chain's plan to transfer from New Kensington an expired restaurant liquor license it won in an October auction.

Paul Namey, legal counsel for Giant Eagle, told township officials the store intends to offer at a dedicated cash register takeout sales of up to two six-packs of beer and up to four bottles of wine per customer visit 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Namey noted beer accounts for the bulk of alcohol sales at 48 other Pennsylvania Giant Eagle locations that already are licensed. He said the Unity store would allow a customer who purchases food to also buy up to two alcoholic drinks to consume in a 30-seat dining area that would be shifted from its current location, across from the customer service desk, to an area near the front entrance.

Questioned by Supervisor Michael O'Barto about the employees who would be responsible for alcohol sales, Namey said the store's designated restaurant manager would oversee staff certified through the state's Responsible Alcohol Management Program — which is meant to prevent alcohol sales to minors or those who are intoxicated,

Namey said the supermarket chain, with more than 400 locations in five states, “simply has too much to lose to serve alcohol in an irresponsible manner.”