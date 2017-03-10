Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Unity to update its setback rules
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 10, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Unity is looking to update its zoning ordinance, including establishing uniform setback regulations for buildings in several zoning districts.

According to township Solicitor Gary Falatovich, the amended ordinance would require minimum distances between a structure and the property line of 35 feet for the front yard and 15 feet for the side yard in conservation, agriculture and residential zones.

Also, home occupations would be permitted as special exceptions in all areas, not just in certain residential zones. “We thought that was kind of outdated. It didn't make sense,” Falatovich said Thursday, pointing out Unity's business zoning district includes single-family dwellings that could be used for home businesses.

Another amendment would loosen the conditions for converting a barn into a banquet hall. The repurposed barn would have to be located on at least 10 acres of property, but it would no longer need to be associated with bed-and-breakfast accommodations.

The amended zoning also would allow entities such as St. Vincent College and Adelphoi Village, that have established campuses, to apply for certification as a planned institutional group. After submitting a master site plan, they would need to have subsequent additions or changes to structures reviewed by the township planning commission and the supervisors but could skip an appearance before the zoning hearing board.

Falatovich will advertise and forward copies of the proposed amendments to the township planning commission and the county planning office for review. A public hearing is required before a final vote.

In other business, the supervisors appointed Matt Cavalier to serve through Dec. 31 on the zoning hearing board, filling the unexpired term of Larry Yokopenic, who resigned.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

