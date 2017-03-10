Pope Francis open to ordaining married men to counter shortage

Pope Francis' remarks to a German newspaper about ordaining married men are being handled cautiously by Roman Catholic hierarchs in Western Pennsylvania.

Bishop Edward C. Malesic of the Diocese of Greensburg said the pope's comments about the “viri probati,” or proven men, were limited in scope and not in reference to the broader issue of priestly celibacy.

“The increase of married clergy would not answer the problem (of the priest shortage), but it might help,” Malesic said. “It's not something we would change readily or speedily. There would have to be a lot of dialogue or discussion.”

Malesic said he couldn't comment directly on the pope's statement because he hadn't seen a transcript of the interview. But he said the pope also cited the importance of prayer and working with young men “who are discerning the call of the Lord in their lives.”

While priestly celibacy is the norm in the Roman Catholic Church, many of the Eastern Catholic churches ordain married men, he said. The Orthodox Church allows married priests, as long as the man is married before entering the diaconate.

Pope Francis' use of the term “viri probati” was an apparent reference not to those already ordained but to the option in some rites of ordaining “proven” married men for specific purposes.

The pope said making celibacy optional is “not the solution” but that recourse to the “viri probati” in places that are experiencing a priest shortage is something worthy of study.

“Then we also have to determine which tasks they could have, for example, in far distant parishes,” he was quoted as saying. “In the church, it is always important to recognize the right moment, to recognize when the Holy Spirit demands something. That is why I say that we will continue to reflect about the viri probati.”

Bishop David A. Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh said making celibacy optional is not a panacea, as the experience of the Eastern Catholic churches shows.

“The Eastern Catholic bishops have vocation concerns, too. The problem is having a more personal relationship with Jesus and being able to discern your vocation,” he said.

Although Eastern-rite Catholics have long had married priests in their countries of origin, their experience with married clergy in North America has been mixed. It was not until 2014 that the Vatican lifted its ban on married priests for Eastern Catholics living in the diaspora. Married men may now be admitted to ordained ministry as long as the local Latin-rite bishop is notified.

Zubik noted that the experience of married priests in the Latin rite is not unprecedented in that married clergy from Protestant denominations who have converted to Catholicism have served as priests.

Zubik said the pope's remarks were less about imminent changes and more about cultures that are not as hospitable to the religious life as they used to be.

“What the pope was concerned about is how do we evangelize people so they can be more involved in the church and how do we encourage more vocations to the priesthood,” he said. “He's calling for more discussion and more study but not immediate decisions.”

Malesic noted that the priest shortage is not being experienced everywhere. Some countries have enough vocations that they are able to send priests to serve parishes in the West. In the Diocese of Greensburg, for example, several parishes are being served by priests from the Philippines.

Of the 71 active priests in the four-county Greensburg diocese, 59 are diocesan priests and 12 are international priests, according to diocesan records. In 1987, there were 150 priests active in the diocese — 148 diocesan and two international.

The Greensburg diocese also is meeting its pastoral and sacramental needs with the help of Benedictine priests and retired diocesan priests, said spokeswoman Beth Fazzini. Eight Benedictines are serving in diocesan assignments — six at the parish level and two as hospital chaplains. Of the 34 retired priests, 11 are active in ministry.

The number of registered Catholics dropped by 35 percent in 30 years, from 217,704 in 1987 to 141,041 as of June 30, according to diocesan records.

The Greensburg diocese hosts evenings when young men can discern their calling to the priesthood. Known as the Melchizedek Project, the program has events scheduled from March through June at Holy Family Parish in Latrobe.

