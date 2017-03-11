Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Beware: Ticks survive through warm winter

Dillon Carr | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
JC Schisler
Pictured here are Todaro's Deer Tick samples collected from Monroeville in June of 2010. The smallest size ticks are Nymphs and are the most infective. They feed on mice and pick up the Lyme Disease bacteria from them. The medium sized ticks pictured are in the adult phase while the largest seen are the engorged ticks who have fed on a host.
This is a photo of a deer tick. Local officials said they’re concerned that after a mild winter, the number of Lyme disease cases will rise this year. Ticks are a carrier of the disease, which can cause arthritis and other health problems. ptr-ticks-070112

Updated 23 minutes ago

Winter weather does not kill ticks, and therefore contracting Lyme disease is a year-round concern.

In fact, Nicole Chinnici with the Northeast Wildlife DNA Lab at East Stroudsburg University said ticks thrive in the snow and warmer weather.

“If the sun's out, they're out,” Chinnici said. “And once the snow melts, you come across the adult (ticks). So warm winters can be better for them.”

According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, November through March have had temperature around 5 degrees higher than normal.

And although precipitation levels show a drier season, March is already showing signs of catching up to the season's normal levels.

“This winter has been relatively wet,” weather service meteorologist Lee Hendricks said.

“This month is a perfect example, where we've had 1.92 inches (of precipitation) for March so far. We're already 1.02 inches above normal.”

Linda Hyatt, a horticulturist with Penn State Extension in Greensburg, is concerned particularly with the deer tick, which is the one most prevalent in Westmoreland County.

“Ticks are a really terrible problem,” Hyatt said. “Nearly all the ones we've identified have been the deer tick. ... And they're active pretty much all year.”

Deer ticks are troublesome because they can carry Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that — if not detected early on — can cause fatigue, cognitive impairment, joint pain, poor sleep, mood problems, muscle pain and other neurological symptoms.

April Hutcheson, spokewoman for the state Health Department, said the state leads the nation in Lyme disease cases. Cases have been confirmed in all 67 counties.

In Westmoreland County, 363 cases of Lyme disease were reported in 2015 — on average, one a day. And that was a 30 percent increase from the 254 reported the previous year.

But Chinnici doesn't consider the statewide rise in cases as an epidemic.

“We have a perfect storm — a large state with many outdoor activities, healthy wildlife populations, hunting,” she said. “So you're going to see a higher incidence of people coming into contact with those ticks.”

Hutcheson said it's difficult to predict how many people will be diagnosed. The Health Department has encouraged residents to take preventative measures.

“If you've been outdoors and you see the bull's-eye rash, come in (to see a doctor),” she said.

Other early signs of the disease include flulike symptoms. Some patients have shown facial drooping, according to Lymedisease.org, a nonprofit that aims to educate the public about the disease.

Dillon Carr is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.