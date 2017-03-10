Mt. Pleasant teen headed to Ebensburg juvenile program for fatally shooting friend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Mt. Pleasant teen will spend at least three months in a Cambria County youth treatment program for the shooting death of his 13-year-old friend last year.

Westmoreland County Judge Michele Bononi on Friday ordered John Burnsworth, now 15, be transferred to the Appalachian Youth Services program in Ebensburg, where he will receive mental health and other counseling services.

Burnsworth in December was adjudicated delinquent in juvenile court of involuntary manslaughter for the March 2016 fatal shooting of James Robert “JR” Gustafson.

“We are going to make sure JR is not forgotten, and next time I see you we can work on that. He needs to be honored so we don't forget,” Bononi said.

Police said Burnsworth shot Gustafson one time in the head. Burnsworth said he was asked by 18-year-old babysitter, Brooke Nelson, to help remove Gustafson from a Mt. Pleasant apartment where she was watching three young children.

Westmoreland county juvenile probation officer Melissa Dinsmore said Burnsworth said Nelson gave him a gun and told him to scare Gustafson away. Burnsworth believed the gun was unloaded when he pointed the weapon at Gustafson, ordered him to raise his hands and pulled the trigger, she testified.

Burnsworth has been held at the county's juvenile detention center since his arrest. He will spend an indefinite period of time in the youth treatment program but will return to court in three months to have his progress reviewed, the judge said.

Burnsworth, who had previously been in and out of foster care due to allegations of parental neglect, can remain in court custody until his 21st birthday. He was living with his mother at the time of the shooting, Dinsmore said.

More than a dozen of Gustafson's family and friends attended Friday's hearing. Many told the judge about the impact of the teen's death.

Leah Gustafson openly sobbed as she told Bononi of her sadness and the struggles she, her husband and their children have experienced since the shooting.

“He was a very good boy and made everybody laugh,” she said. “He wanted to be a fireman, and we were treasuring that day until that day was taken away.”

Criminal charges of child and reckless endangerment are still pending against Nelson and Joshua Hudec, 31, who police said rented the apartment where the shooting occurred.