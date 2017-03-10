North Huntingdon man who filed Excela stent lawsuit testifies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Huntingdon truck driver told jurors Friday he thought he was going to die as he watched doctors scrambling during what he expected to be a routine procedure to implant a heart stent in late 2008.

“It was something bad, I could tell,” Steven Sensenich testified during the fifth day in trial for his lawsuit filed against Excela Health and the doctor he claims performed two unnecessary procedures in which he received five stents he said he didn't need.

Sensenich, 57, and his wife, Debbie, told jurors that Dr. Ehab Morcos insisted there was a need for additional procedures even though they believed he was feeling fine following an initial session in early October 2008 in which the doctor implanted two stents, mesh tubes, to fix a severely blocked artery and improve blood flow in the heart.

During a second procedure that November, Sensenich suffered complications that nearly resulted in his death and required a lengthy hospital stay. A month later, Morcos said another stent was needed.

“I was starting to get a little suspicious. I was losing trust,” Sensenich testified.

Despite those concerns, Sensenich agreed to undergo a third procedure but rebuffed Morcos' attempt a year later to implant yet another stent.

“I said no. I had enough. I was doing OK,” Sensenich said, then explained why he was seen crying earlier in the trial as a doctor testified that five of the stents he received from Morcos were unnecessary.

“You're supposed to trust your doctor. When they do something like this, why?” Sensenich told jurors.

The trial is the first of 71 cases filed against Excela, Morcos and Dr. George Bou Samra, who were accused of performing unnecessary stent procedures at the hospital in 2009 and 2010. Excela officials in early 2011 notified 192 patients they believed received unnecessary stents from the two doctors during the previous two years. Sensenich was not among the patients who Excela notified.

Morcos has maintained the stents given to Sensenich were medically necessary.

After a week of testimony, Sensenich's lawyer Victor Pribanic rested his case. Westmoreland County Judge Anthony Marsili told jurors that testimony on behalf of Morcos, Westmoreland County Cardiology, the practice to which he belonged, and the hospital will begin Monday morning.

Sensenich has contended that Excela officials were made aware of the allegations of unnecessary stents as early as 2007, when doctors from a Latrobe-based cardiac practice said they notified the hospital of their suspicions.

Dr. Robert Hoover testified Friday that he met with Excela administrators in April 2008 to discuss those claims. Jurors saw a draft copy of an letter Hoover said was given to Excela officials in which he said Morcos and Bou Samra were performing unneeded procedures.

“It was crystal clear that it was relayed to them multiple times,” Hoover testified about the allegations.

Dr. Jerome Granato, who served as Excela's chief medical officer from 2010 to 2012, testified by video that the hospital investigated claims of improper actions by Morcos and Bou Samra in early 2011. A review of their work performed a year earlier was deemed unreliable, according to hospital officials.

Granato testified hospital administrators determined additional reviews were needed after a cursory inquiry found Excela's stent program had outpaced other similarly sized hospitals. Cases in which patients who received four or more stents were 14 times higher at Excela than other hospitals, he testified.

He said statistics revealed that in 2010 Morcos performed 23 percent of all cardiac procedures at Excela.

And Granato said Excela did not have any internal policies in place to monitor and oversee its doctors to ensure they were performing medically justified procedures. Cases were only subjected to reviews by peer doctors, he said.

“It was apparent the peer review process was not functioning as intended,” Granato testified. “The peer review process for cardiology was unobjective. I was struck by the fact they were not attended by cardiology staff.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.