Westmoreland

Body found buried in wood area of Derry Twp.
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 10, 2017, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Investigators found a body buried in a wooded area off Strawcutter Road in Derry Township late Thursday.

A death investigation was conducted at the scene by the Westmoreland County coroner, county detectives, and a Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team.

Detective Ray Dupilka said the investigation started Thursday evening.

“Through the course of the investigation we identified a remote location in Derry Township,” calling it “a suspicious death.”

Investigators finished their investigation at the scene by mid-afternoon Friday.

The site is a few miles from Keystone State Park.

No additional details were released.

