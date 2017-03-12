Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Acme man dies, three others injured in Fayette crash

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 2:18 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A 39-year-old Acme man died and three others were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries Saturday following a collision on Route 982 in Bullskin, Fayette County.

James E. Black was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 6:23 p.m. on the 400 block of Pleasant Valley Road, also known as Route 982, according to state police in Uniontown.

State police said a 39-year-old female passenger in Black's 2006 Dodge truck and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, also were injured in the crash. The woman was flown to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh, the girl was flown to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and the boy was treated at Excela Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.

Police said the cause remains under investigation, but it appears Black's vehicle and a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt were both northbound on the two-lane road and after an initial collision, Black's pickup hit a guide rail on the west side, went over an embankment and struck a tree.

Police said the driver of the car, who was not identified by police, was taken to Frick as a precaution and released.

