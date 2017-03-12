Coroner: ID of remains could take weeks, but clues point to missing Vandergrift woman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha has no doubt the human remains uncovered from a makeshift grave last week are those of missing Vandergrift woman Ronny Marie Cable, but said it could take weeks for a positive identification.

“We have no reason to believe it's anybody but (Cable), but those remains ... because of the poor condition ... have been placed in the custody of the experts at the Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team for official, scientific identification,” Bacha said Sunday. “That could be weeks before that formal, positive identification is completed.”

Mercyhurst's renowned forensics team, headed by Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, assisted the coroner's office and county detectives in retrieving the 34-year-old woman's remains Friday from a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road in Derry Township.

The coroner routinely has forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht and Pathology Associates complete the autopsy, but the “poor” condition of the remains forced the office to summon Mercyhurst's expertise, Bacha said.

“The remains went to Mercyhurst and everything else discovered at the scene, such as her jewelry and other personal items, are in the custody of our office and county detectives,” Bacha said.

Bacha and county Det. Ray Dupilka both declined to disclose how Cable may have been killed because of the ongoing forensic analysis and criminal investigation.

“We are still very actively working on it,” Dupilka said.

District Attorney John Peck disclosed Saturday that detectives were investigating the death as a homicide. He said detectives have identified suspects in the case.

Cable was seen on surveillance cameras at the Wal-Mart in Harrison on the evening of Feb. 16 with two white men, whom police have not identified.

Vandergrift police said Cable was seen with the same men at her home later that night. All three left in a red Chevrolet car.

The last time a charge was made on Cable's bank account was the following night at a bar in a neighboring town. Police said she has not used her phone since Feb. 16.

A cousin of Cable's, Valerie Parillo of Kent, Ohio, said family members “just completely devastated over this.”

“This tragedy has just rocked our foundation to our core ... never would you believe something would happen like this in your family. Seeing the site where she was found ... just abandoned off a dirt road, flanked in white snow, brings to mind every horror story I've ever seen,” said Parillo, who is three years younger than her cousin.

She asked the public not judge Cable too harshly for her previous minor run-ins with the law for possession of a controlled substance in Jeannette in 2012 and a theft in Greensburg in 2013.

“No doubt, she had some personal challenges ... she was addicted to methadone at one point ... but every day she tried to improve herself,” Parillo said.

Parillo said Cable's two young children have been in the custody of relatives. Other relatives contacted Sunday declined comment.

Parillo pointed to a post on Facebook Cable made Feb. 5 of those life improvement efforts.

“A few bad chapters does not mean your story is over,” Cable posted Feb. 5.

“That was definitely Ronny,” Parillo said. “Ronny was really good at styling hair ... she had worked as a beautician. She had a great sense of humor and was a good person, but again she may have had some issues, but she was trying to improve herself,” Parillo said.

Parillo said the family hopes to schedule a memorial service for Cable in the future.

“Family members were told by investigators they believe it was her,” Parillo said.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review.