Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield votes to deny cell tower on supervisor's land
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 9:36 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

After more than two hours of testimony Tuesday, the Hempfield Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously denied Verizon Wireless' request to build a cell phone tower on a township supervisor's property in Fort Allen.

The board determined Verizon failed to make its case for a special exception to the zoning ordinance that would have allowed construction of a 195-foot tower on Supervisor John Silvis' property off Baltzer Meyer Pike, less than two miles from an existing tower.

The board members, whose vote was met with applause from many of the 60 residents in attendance, did not offer public comment.

Silvis, who did not attend the meeting, said he would move forward with other plans for the property.

“That property is yearning and demanding a use. We will move forward and move on,” Silvis said.

Pittsburgh attorney Joseph Cortese, representing Verizon, declined to say whether the telecommunications company would appeal the decision.

Scott Avolio, Hempfield solicitor, said he believed that Verizon failed to meet its burden of proof for the special exception.

Opponent Scott Graham praised the decision, saying the board was correct in denying the request because Fort Allen has other sites where a tower could be located.

“Other locations are available,” Graham said.

Although the proposed tower on Silvis' property would have been about 1.5 miles from a tower that Verizon wants to build near Youngwood and 1.6 miles from a tower to the north, along the Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass, Cortese argued that the tower site on Silvis' property was needed to fill in a gap in cell phone coverage. Other sites were considered, but the Silvis property provided the best coverage, Cortese said.

Cortese said that the township's regulations prevent access to cell phone coverage, a technical violation of the Telecommunications Act.

Rob Ritson, former Hempfield Township manager and aide to State Rep. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, said that a tower on Silvis' property could preclude it from being used for residential development, which would be of greater benefit to the township.

Silvis was an opponent of plans for a tower proposed in 2014 for a neighboring property owned by Dennis Henry along Middletown Road. The zoning board denied that tower because Verizon failed to prove it couldn't cover the gap in coverage by leasing antenna space on two nearby towers.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com. Matt Santoni contributed to this story.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.