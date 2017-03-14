Hempfield votes to deny cell tower on supervisor's land

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After more than two hours of testimony Tuesday, the Hempfield Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously denied Verizon Wireless' request to build a cell phone tower on a township supervisor's property in Fort Allen.

The board determined Verizon failed to make its case for a special exception to the zoning ordinance that would have allowed construction of a 195-foot tower on Supervisor John Silvis' property off Baltzer Meyer Pike, less than two miles from an existing tower.

The board members, whose vote was met with applause from many of the 60 residents in attendance, did not offer public comment.

Silvis, who did not attend the meeting, said he would move forward with other plans for the property.

“That property is yearning and demanding a use. We will move forward and move on,” Silvis said.

Pittsburgh attorney Joseph Cortese, representing Verizon, declined to say whether the telecommunications company would appeal the decision.

Scott Avolio, Hempfield solicitor, said he believed that Verizon failed to meet its burden of proof for the special exception.

Opponent Scott Graham praised the decision, saying the board was correct in denying the request because Fort Allen has other sites where a tower could be located.

“Other locations are available,” Graham said.

Although the proposed tower on Silvis' property would have been about 1.5 miles from a tower that Verizon wants to build near Youngwood and 1.6 miles from a tower to the north, along the Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass, Cortese argued that the tower site on Silvis' property was needed to fill in a gap in cell phone coverage. Other sites were considered, but the Silvis property provided the best coverage, Cortese said.

Cortese said that the township's regulations prevent access to cell phone coverage, a technical violation of the Telecommunications Act.

Rob Ritson, former Hempfield Township manager and aide to State Rep. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, said that a tower on Silvis' property could preclude it from being used for residential development, which would be of greater benefit to the township.

Silvis was an opponent of plans for a tower proposed in 2014 for a neighboring property owned by Dennis Henry along Middletown Road. The zoning board denied that tower because Verizon failed to prove it couldn't cover the gap in coverage by leasing antenna space on two nearby towers.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com. Matt Santoni contributed to this story.